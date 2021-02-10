 Skip to content
 
(Fox News) Everybody panic 36 people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 developed a rare blood disease. In other news COVID-19 still killing an order of magnitude more people every day (foxnews.com)
    Platelet, Immune system, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Blood, Thrombocytopenia, Vaccine, Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, Dr. Gregory Smith  
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what you meant, but feel obligated to point out that you're off by almost an order of magnitude. Also, pop, pop!
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a rare blood disease may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, cue the antivex noobs.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36 out of?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! I already have a rare blood disease so I can't get a second one!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not even that many:

Pfizer noted that the 36 reports does not necessarily mean 36 separate and individual patients got thrombocytopenia after getting the vaccine, citing the possibility of duplicate entries submitted to the VAERS system.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some weak-ass genes to me.

[flexes DNA]
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: 36 out of?


Yes!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So hooray for 36 more people sick?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: 36 out of?


Millions...

Also, what's the going rate for this disorder amongst the unvaccinated population. Obviously it's not something new, being named and all and being classified as 'rare'.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a dude ran a stop sign and hit my car not 15 minutes after I got the second dose.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: a dude ran a stop sign and hit my car not 15 minutes after I got the second dose.


Our polygraph expert has determined that THIS IS A LIE.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesharkman: 36 out of?


Don't look at facts or data, remember to stay afraid and keep those click coming.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4000 is two orders of magnitude greater than 36.
And that's just in the US.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: thesharkman: 36 out of?

Millions...

Also, what's the going rate for this disorder amongst the unvaccinated population. Obviously it's not something new, being named and all and being classified as 'rare'.


"...three to four out of every 100,000 adults"

So, with 43 million people vaccinated at this time, the rate for vaccinated people is less than 10% compared to the general population.

Check my math.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low platelet level can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include pregnancy, altitude, or medication side effects.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take 36 out of 40+ million getting a manageable side effect if it means an end to this pandemic. Also, that rate could easily happen by chance given the rate among the general population.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap.

Talk about a misleading headline. It's even bad for Fox News.


*The system relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences to the CDC and FDA, and does not indicate whether vaccines actually caused the problems.

*No cases of thrombocytopenia were reported during the trials of either Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines.

*We are collecting relevant information to share with the FDA. However, at this time, we have not been able to establish a causal association with our vaccine
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Low platelet level can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include pregnancy, altitude, or medication side effects.


Common in cancer patients as well, due to both the disease and treatment.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
immune thrombocytopenia

penia thread
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine turned me into a newt!

Also, isn't this from the same group of idiots saying "there will be some death" when they wanted to get haircuts?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but that so far, rates of the condition in vaccinated people did not appear higher than the rates normally found in the U.S. population, so the cases could be coincidental."

...

"I think it is possible that there is an association," Dr. James Bussel, a hematologist and professor emeritus at Weill Cornell Medicine who has written more than 300 scientific articles on the platelet disorder, said in an interview. "I'm assuming there's something that made the people who developed thrombocytopenia susceptible, given what a tiny percentage of recipients they are."

He added: "Having it happen after a vaccine is well-known and has been seen with many other vaccines. Why it happens, we don't know.

"The cases are not a reason to avoid Covid vaccination, doctors say. The risk of serious illness from the coronavirus is much greater than the risk of developing this rare condition, and the vaccines are crucial for controlling the pandemic."

"In its most common form, immune thrombocytopenia is an autoimmune disease that affects about 50,000 people in the United States, according to a support group for patients."
Source, New York Times, "A Few Covid Vaccine Recipients Developed a Rare Blood Disorder", 2/8/2021

So hopefully the "Have you had a reaction to any other vaccine" question they ask in pre-screening for the COVID-19 vaccination.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the vaccine.

I do find it amusing that people cite the relatively low number of side effects from the vaccine comparative to the amount of people being vaccinated and somehow ignore the death rate of people affected by COVID-19 comparative to the population size.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: In a row?


"Try not to catch any rare blood disorders on your way through the parking lot!"
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50,000 / 330M = 151 per million people
36 / 27M = 1.3 per million people

I'd say the chances of finding it after being vaccinated at < 1% of the prevalence in the general population leans towards pure coincidence based on contact with the medical system rather than causation.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting to see one side of the spectrum have no farks 2 give when it comes to people dying so they can freely get their haircut then become immediately concerned when a few eggs end up broken to make this vaccine omelette.

At this point massive serious issues will have to start rolling in daily to change my mind about getting the vaccine. Also pretty much decided anybody who refuses won't be on the list of people I plan for future interactions with.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to panic and set myself on fire just to be on the safe side.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't read the farking article.

I just read Fox's headline, which was:

Coronavirus vaccination may be cause of rare blood disorder in at least 36 people: report

An estimated 50,000 people in the U.S. are currently living with and successfully managing immune thrombocytopenia, according to the Platelet Disorder Support Association

If 50,000 people have it, it ain't that rare. Go home Fox News, you're drunk.  If you can't even write a headline without contradicting yourself in it, you've done farked it up.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From The Article:

Over 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States...

At least 36 people may have developed a rare blood disorder, known as immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), after taking either Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, according to a report.

No cases of thrombocytopenia were reported during the trials of either Moderna's or Pfizer's vaccines.

Pfizer noted that the 36 reports does not necessarily mean 36 separate and individual patients got thrombocytopenia after getting the vaccine, citing the possibility of duplicate entries submitted to the VAERS system.

• 36 cases out of 43 million vaccines is... *scribblescribble... carry the 2...* 0.00008% incident rate.

• Sars-cov-2 has killed 468,000 deaths as of right now [1], out of a population of 328,000 people is then... *calculatecalculate... apply the right hand rule* is a .14% death rate.

• So... the covid death rate is 1,704 times the 'penia rate. So getting dead from the morona is over 3 orders of magnitude (10^3) greater than catching the 'penia.


-------
[1] https://www.google.com/search?q=corona​virus+us+fatalities
 
farkdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stellar reporting:

"At least 36 people may have developed a rare blood disorder ..."

"Pfizer noted that the 36 reports does not necessarily mean 36 separate and individual patients got thrombocytopenia after getting the vaccine, citing the possibility of duplicate entries submitted to the VAERS system."
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: The vaccine turned me into a newt!

Also, isn't this from the same group of idiots saying "there will be some death" when they wanted to get haircuts?


Like Nancy Pelosi?
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36 out of 32,000,000 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The average annual infection rate for Immune Thrombocytopenia is 3.3 per 100,000 adults in the US.

32,000,000 / 100,000 = 320.

So, if the vaccine were causing it, I would expect the case number to be higher than 320.  At these numbers, it's just unlucky chance that 36 people have developed the disease after getting the vaccine.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't check it out just to be sure, but I think the odds of finding a causation as opposed to a correlation is extremely low.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather than just wave this off, isn't it nice to know that it's a possibility so that we could perhaps look for genetic markers and maybe not vaccinate those who have them?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in other other news, dozens of people get first diagnosed with rare diseases every single day of the year, regardless of whether or not they just got vaccinated for anything.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got really worried reading this, because I remember hearing the term a short time ago, and I just got an annual blood test

After looking up the term, I realized that it was another test, the test for my cat that died of renal failure.  That  showed up with a very low hematocrit in his only blood test, after three months of signs of having some illness.  I wish the vet had done a blood test three months before.

My second shot is in a few hours away.  If I acquire this hemophilia type disease, I'll just blame it on my close heredity with the Royal Family.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Carthax: 36 out of 32,000,000 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The average annual infection rate for Immune Thrombocytopenia is 3.3 per 100,000 adults in the US.

32,000,000 / 100,000 = 320.

So, if the vaccine were causing it, I would expect the case number to be higher than 320.  At these numbers, it's just unlucky chance that 36 people have developed the disease after getting the vaccine.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't check it out just to be sure, but I think the odds of finding a causation as opposed to a correlation is extremely low.


Granted, we haven't been vaccinating anywhere near a year, so you'd have to adjust the annualized figure to give an expected rate. A simple division probably isn't completely accurate since vaccination has significanly ramped up from the start, but for a back of the envelope check, it brings the reported rate inline with the expected. Like you said, it warrants evaluation from real statisticians who have access to more detailed timing data, but at first glance, it doesn't appear to raise the risk beyond normal daily living much, if at all.

Having gone back and read the article, they actually put the relevant figures in there, it just wasn't tied together well. Whether that was intentional because they had an angle to push, or the writer just wasn't very goid, who knows?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carthax: 36 out of 32,000,000 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The average annual infection rate for Immune Thrombocytopenia is 3.3 per 100,000 adults in the US.

32,000,000 / 100,000 = 320.

So, if the vaccine were causing it, I would expect the case number to be higher than 320.  At these numbers, it's just unlucky chance that 36 people have developed the disease after getting the vaccine.



So the headline could just as easily have been "People who received COVID vaccine are NINE times less likely to be diagnosed with Immune Thrombocytopenia"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Get the vaccine.

I do find it amusing that people cite the relatively low number of side effects from the vaccine comparative to the amount of people being vaccinated and somehow ignore the death rate of people affected by COVID-19 comparative to the population size.


It's not so much the death rate from COVID-19, which although is a low percentage of the total population in the US. It's more that our medical system is overwhelmed by all the hospitalizations the disease is causing. Also the long term side effects that are still unknown for the people that have had COVID-19. Also the damn thing is mutating, and the more people that get the virus, the greater the chance of even more mutations.

As you stated; Get the vaccine.
 
Carthax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Carthax: 36 out of 32,000,000 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The average annual infection rate for Immune Thrombocytopenia is 3.3 per 100,000 adults in the US.

32,000,000 / 100,000 = 320.

So, if the vaccine were causing it, I would expect the case number to be higher than 320.  At these numbers, it's just unlucky chance that 36 people have developed the disease after getting the vaccine.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't check it out just to be sure, but I think the odds of finding a causation as opposed to a correlation is extremely low.

Granted, we haven't been vaccinating anywhere near a year, so you'd have to adjust the annualized figure to give an expected rate. A simple division probably isn't completely accurate since vaccination has significanly ramped up from the start, but for a back of the envelope check, it brings the reported rate inline with the expected. Like you said, it warrants evaluation from real statisticians who have access to more detailed timing data, but at first glance, it doesn't appear to raise the risk beyond normal daily living much, if at all.

Having gone back and read the article, they actually put the relevant figures in there, it just wasn't tied together well. Whether that was intentional because they had an angle to push, or the writer just wasn't very goid, who knows?


It's Fox News -- of course it was intentional.  The more craziness in their followers, the more they keep watching Fox, and the more money Fox makes off of advertising.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes we get it Fox News, Hydroxychloriquine wasn't the miracle cure your Orange God tried to sell it as so now you're trying to undermine anything that actually works.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm bad at math but wouldn't an order of magnitude make that 360? I thought we were losing 3000-4000 a day. So wouldn't that be two orders?
/seriously bad at math
//this has probably already been addressed but I'm on break and don't have time to read the whole thread
///sorry
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had no idea Autism is considered a rare blood disorder.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's worth them tracking.  With the short amount of time that they had for testing, there's bound to be longer term side effects that they haven't caught.  That said, it's fairly normal to have some side effects with vaccines, and with some about 1 in a million will die from it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FOX news, the stop the steal network.
Telling us that Biden's administration is going to kill us all with vaccines.
Shocked, I am.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like that there's a Platelet Disorder Support Association.  F*ckers sound like they can party.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thesharkman: 36 out of?


many many millions.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Carthax: 36 out of 32,000,000 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The average annual infection rate for Immune Thrombocytopenia is 3.3 per 100,000 adults in the US.

32,000,000 / 100,000 = 320.

So, if the vaccine were causing it, I would expect the case number to be higher than 320.  At these numbers, it's just unlucky chance that 36 people have developed the disease after getting the vaccine.


So the headline could just as easily have been "People who received COVID vaccine are NINE times less likely to be diagnosed with Immune Thrombocytopenia"


Yup.
 
jake3988
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: thesharkman: 36 out of?

Millions...

Also, what's the going rate for this disorder amongst the unvaccinated population. Obviously it's not something new, being named and all and being classified as 'rare'.


The other article I read a couple days ago (I'm not clicking on a Faux Noise link) specifically pointed out that the numbers match the population as a whole.

/Still, it's worth monitoring.
 
