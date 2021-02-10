 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Neighborhood putting their Christmas lights back up after one woman was shamed for not taking down her father's lights in a timely manner after he passed from Covid-19   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
20
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are all Spark back us up.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they really wanted to show solidarity, all the neighbors would have made sure that their respective fathers were infected with fatal cases of COVID-19.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of ash-holes in the world, but I'm confident there are more kind, good-hearted people in the world. Good for them for standing up in solidarity with Ms. Pascucci.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the person who sent the note is scrambling to put up decorations too.
Nelsonhaha.jpg
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Such a brave person they knew they were so right to not sign their letter.
 
vgss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Our entire family was sick with covid starting December 24th"


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
when i was a kid we kept them up year round. We just had them turned off most of the year
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did everyone go out and buy a commemorative 2020 Christmas decoration?

spy.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who still has their decorations up i am now throwing my support behind this...solidarity!

/anything to put off getting the ladders out
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Did everyone go out and buy a commemorative 2020 Christmas decoration?

[spy.com image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, but should have got the one of the crab with the mask.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

groppet: cowgirl toffee: Did everyone go out and buy a commemorative 2020 Christmas decoration?

[spy.com image 300x300]

[Fark user image 425x566]
Yes, but should have got the one of the crab with the mask.


EEEEEE!  I love it!  <3
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why I love living in the country nobody gives a shiat what you do.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: groppet: cowgirl toffee: Did everyone go out and buy a commemorative 2020 Christmas decoration?

[spy.com image 300x300]

[Fark user image 425x566]
Yes, but should have got the one of the crab with the mask.

EEEEEE!  I love it!  <3


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh the crab is still for sale! 😁
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: !

/anything to put off getting the ladders out


Considering the danger of falling off a ladder I'm not sure why people put them up and take them down it's like they want to fall in their head and die or end up in a wheelchair what the fark is wrong with people
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sometimes people are horrible but I guess in the upside we get to find out who's not horrible? 🤔
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet: cowgirl toffee: groppet: cowgirl toffee: Did everyone go out and buy a commemorative 2020 Christmas decoration?

[spy.com image 300x300]

[Fark user image 425x566]
Yes, but should have got the one of the crab with the mask.

EEEEEE!  I love it!  <3

[Fark user image 425x425]
Oh the crab is still for sale! 😁


That is just too cute.  :)
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: As someone who still has their decorations up i am now throwing my support behind this...solidarity!

/anything to put off getting the ladders out


Mine are still up too, and have been for... uhhhh... 15 months. I turned them on just after Thanksgiving and they're still on now. We can't farking go anywhere, so we might as well have some pretty lights, you know?
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: As someone who still has their decorations up i am now throwing my support behind this...solidarity!

/anything to put off getting the ladders out


Safety first. No way am I going to put up a ladder in this shiate or shovel 3 feet of plow piles (up to 4 feet now with last week's snow) :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
