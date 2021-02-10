 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   New Zealand parliament suddenly realizes it's no longer 1850, allows Maori minister in without a necktie   (bbc.com) divider line
    Rawiri Waititi  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ties are dumb and only serve to make boring shirts look less boring.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You could say he...
<puts on sunglasses>
Cast the Tie-Breaking Vote


//YEEEAAAAHHHH
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've always hated ties with a passion.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ties are dumb and only serve to make boring shirts look less boring.


They're one of the few fashion accessories men have. I enjoy my collection of novelty ties for those occasions where i have to dress up. Now if I had to wear one every day to work again that would suck, but luckily I haven't had to put one on since my interview at the current place 5 years ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chokers.
Hate em.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't love ties.

I don't get the hate either. They're not that big a deal.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I've always hated ties with a passion.


For some reason, I have about a hundred of them but can't remember the last time I wore one except my sister-in-law's wedding 4 years ago.

They look ok when "casually" loosened, but meh.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The noose of the middle class.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All right, tie is on, I can ask my question now!
ak.picdn.netView Full Size
 
sunderland56
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ties were not requred before; they were only required for men. The prime minister, for instance, never wears one.

So, sexist policy AND racist policy, all in one. Awesome.
 
fark account name
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: AlgaeRancher: Ties are dumb and only serve to make boring shirts look less boring.

They're one of the few fashion accessories men have. I enjoy my collection of novelty ties for those occasions where i have to dress up. Now if I had to wear one every day to work again that would suck, but luckily I haven't had to put one on since my interview at the current place 5 years ago.


I was with you until I reached the word "novelty".
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It really is wild just how much of an influence Louis XIV has had on Western and world culture. Men still running around with strips of cloth tied around their necks because he made the cravat a Thing when he was still a kid.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, mess with this guy.  I think the pendant looks cool.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That the objection was the traditional necklace was violating "business attire" but not the hat suggests it wasn't about what constitutes business attire.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They didn't double-down like it was 2015?

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aotearoa. The Land of the Wrong White Crowd.

Seriously, NZ, one minute you're cool, hip and multicultural and the next you're pulling this old, white male shiat. Clean up your act.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whatever about the tie, there's no way he should be admitted with tattoos like that all over his face
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Chokers.
Hate em.


breakbrunch.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't own ties, and I've carefully never learned to tie them.  Fortunately people expect scientists to be slobs, and I'm not senior enough to have to beg for money from Very Serious People.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fallingcow: I don't love ties.

I don't get the hate either. They're not that big a deal.


It's not about that. It's about patriarchal colonial imperialism. Allegedly.
 
