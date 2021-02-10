 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Grifter with face tattoos kills beautiful heiress and claims it was an erotic game gone wrong. He also hid her bank card afterwards   (nypost.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's plainly obvious he was just jealous of her eyebrows.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, they were into Hide The Bank Card?

That is pretty messed up, but I'm kind of a traditionalist. Was their safe word the same as the PIN?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies, if you date a guy with a face tattoo...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Ladies, if you date a guy with a face tattoo...


Yeah, that pic is sad in many ways
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marc Schätzle, 30, who used the name Marc Dirtywhite

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to sound like im blaming the victim here but she sounds pretty stupid.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry - witnesses have stated: "That sort of thing wasn't her bag, Baby."
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never fear, the investigators are hard at work.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that looks like a guy you can trust.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he has such a great personality.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all part of the game.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Germans have a word for tragic situations like this:

"Habeinthailandniemalssexmiteinemkokai​nsüchtigenmiteinemgesichtstattooundein​emfalschennamen"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I hate to sound like im blaming the victim here but she sounds pretty stupid.


Spoiled rich girl humps the sketchiest dude she can find as a fark-you to her parents.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got Schätzled.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: Yeah that looks like a guy you can trust.


I almost dont even blame this guy.

Face tattoos, calls himself "Dirty White". I mean what else does he need to do? Rent a billboard with his face on it and "I'M A PIECE OF shiat" in ten foot tall letters?

This was a girl with every possible educational option at her disposal and still she thought "this seems like good guy to suck his dick".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that settles it I'm getting a face tat now.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: She got Schätzled.


A Schätzle in the Schnïtzel is worth two in the bush
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you would, wouldn't you?

Justing kidding. He's a stupid bastid.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grifter?  Hooker, Cyril.  Once they've killed their John/Jane they're just a hooker.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to take a wild guess and assume they were farked up on multiple substances and he killed her in an argument.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The Germans have a word for tragic situations like this:

"Habeinthailandniemalssexmiteinemkokai​nsüchtigenmiteinemgesichtstattooundein​emfalschennamen"


Made up German words.

Almost as fun as the real thing, without having to learn the Awful German language. Sort of like Pepsi to Coke or Dutch to English, German and Frisian.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why would she even look at that dude?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only think of one guy who has a face tattoo that I would consider going out with....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x615]

Why would she even look at that dude?


Money cant buy brains.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: I can only think of one guy who has a face tattoo that I would consider going out with....

[i.pinimg.com image 236x230]


His mom must be so proud.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can tame that bad boy. Oh he killed her? Welp
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x615]

Why would she even look at that dude?


A bit of rough to amuse her, probably
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: cowgirl toffee: I can only think of one guy who has a face tattoo that I would consider going out with....

[i.pinimg.com image 236x230]

His mom must be so proud.


Can't keep from help thinking this could be his mom...

tattooshunter.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: cowgirl toffee: I can only think of one guy who has a face tattoo that I would consider going out with....

[i.pinimg.com image 236x230]

His mom must be so proud.


She taught him everything he knows.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah she was a sharp-kneed 8, he was a fight-club 5, the writing was on the wallface: This was a bad matchup.  Probably she liked him for the drug connects and it went south from there.  Fark her idiot parents for enabling that behavior, college-age kids shouldn't have all that money and no accountability, that's why most trusts don't deliver until you are 25, at least.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd expect him to hook up with someone like Kelly.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 350x597]

I'd expect him to hook up with someone like Kelly.


Like the kind of guys into that sort of hookup can read...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If her father was still alive, wouldn't that be heiress apparent?  You don't get to be heir/heiress until you actually inherit.  Or is "heir" an umbrella term to cover heir apparent and (I just learned) heir presumptive?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ya idjit, marry her first, THEN the erotic asphyxiation!
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Whoa, they were into Hide The Bank Card?

That is pretty messed up, but I'm kind of a traditionalist. Was their safe word the same as the PIN?


Yes, but she kept calling it her PIN number, so he had to kill her.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: If her father was still alive, wouldn't that be heiress apparent?  You don't get to be heir/heiress until you actually inherit.  Or is "heir" an umbrella term to cover heir apparent and (I just learned) heir presumptive?


The latter.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 350x597]

I'd expect him to hook up with someone like Kelly.

Like the kind of guys into that sort of hookup can read...


I;m sure she's used to the background noise of them mumbling as they sound it out.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An erotic game of You took my bank card.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: DecemberNitro: Yeah that looks like a guy you can trust.

I almost dont even blame this guy.

Face tattoos, calls himself "Dirty White". I mean what else does he need to do? Rent a billboard with his face on it and "I'M A PIECE OF shiat" in ten foot tall letters?



i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: If her father was still alive, wouldn't that be heiress apparent?  You don't get to be heir/heiress until you actually inherit.  Or is "heir" an umbrella term to cover heir apparent and (I just learned) heir presumptive?



"Heiress" is the upper class version of "unemployed/unemployable"

Think Paris Hilton.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Ya idjit, marry her first, THEN the erotic asphyxiation!


The ghost of Sunny Von Bulow frowns on your shenanigans.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought it was interesting that her mom died after falling down a flight of stairs.

This girl was just trying to date her dad.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm going to take a wild guess and assume they were farked up on multiple substances and he killed her in an argument.


Likely over the missing bank card.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: State_College_Arsonist: I'm going to take a wild guess and assume they were farked up on multiple substances and he killed her in an argument.

Likely over the missing bank card.


Yeah, short term stupidity compounded by drugs and alcohol.  I don't think it was planned out, killing her killed the ongoing flow of money and left him with just a bank card.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I can only think of one guy who has a face tattoo that I would consider going out with....

[i.pinimg.com image 236x230]


What about temporary tattoos?


deadsanta: Yeah she was a sharp-kneed 8, he was a fight-club 5, the writing was on the wallface: This was a bad matchup.  Probably she liked him for the drug connects and it went south from there.  Fark her idiot parents for enabling that behavior, college-age kids shouldn't have all that money and no accountability, that's why most trusts don't deliver until you are 25, at least.


I'm surprised and also relieved that he isn't from the US. I had to check twice just to make sure.
 
Northern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

8 inches: Ladies, if you date a guy with a face tattoo...


Ric Romero: people with face tattoos may display poor judgement.  Especially teardrops, swastikas, swear words, and Golden Palace Casino tattoos.
They also may not be emotionally or financially stable.
More at 11.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The question of whether German thugs tattoo their faces in English to let everyone know how edgy they are has finally been answered.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Excelsior: dothemath: DecemberNitro: Yeah that looks like a guy you can trust.

I almost dont even blame this guy.

Face tattoos, calls himself "Dirty White". I mean what else does he need to do? Rent a billboard with his face on it and "I'M A PIECE OF shiat" in ten foot tall letters?


[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Looks like Matt Gaetz. And I don't trust him.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Whoa, they were into Hide The Bank Card?

That is pretty messed up, but I'm kind of a traditionalist. Was their safe word the same as the PIN?


Bosco?
 
