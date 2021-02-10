 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Ohio cops being praised for "using their words" rather than their guns to apprehend an armed and suicidal suspect. Tag is for the fact that this is unusual enough to earn accolades   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first instinct was to be cynical, but after reading the article, I'm very impressed with that officer. Credit where credit is due. He handled that with compassion and empathy. More of this please.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been to Jackson Township. I understand the suicidal ideation.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Suspect must be white I guess
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am certain that this is much more normal than people think. These incidents just do not usually make the news.
Now go ahead and call names. I do hate the modern day police tactics but I am also open to reality.
 
