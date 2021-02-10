 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   When they find that driver he'll be in deep shiat   (local10.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, English-language films, driver of a pickup truck, Truck, scene of a crash Wednesday morning, big rig, Manuel Fernandez, police helicopter, Trailer  
•       •       •

584 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 11:24 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know how that feels. I've been to Florida.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that legal?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd think that trucks filled with poo would need to have something appropriate to contain the poo in case the truck has to brake hard.

Perhaps require it to be carried in a honey truck?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The driver of a pickup truck walked away from the scene of a crash Wednesday morning in Hollywood that left the pickup and a big rig covered in human waste. The driver of the big rig told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he was hauling fertilizer

Now he's just hauling more.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's been done.

geekologie.comView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The registration and VIN might possibly be of help in locating the driver or at the very least, the owner he stole the truck from.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stay off my turf!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There goes any chance he had at dating Jerry Seinfeld.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Is that legal?


Florida has a habit of spreading treated sludge, human waste, onto farmlands.
Usually cow pastures but it goes onto other farms too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welcome, to The Toilet Zone. Doodooo doodoo, doodoo doodoo.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA:
"...that left the pickup and a big rig covered in human waste "

and

"The driver of the big rig told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he was hauling fertilizer..."

Human waste is not fertilizer, unless you're growing potatoes on Mars.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.