(CNN)   Texas police search for tanker truck full of migrants after 911 calls from inside. That is a LOT of calls   (cnn.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the scene!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sadly they are not going to be any safer if they are found by ICE.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Sadly they are not going to be any safer if they are found by ICE.


Depends. We're expecting 17F. Do trucks get colder like they get hotter than outside?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well that sucks.  Hope they get found quickly
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every tanker truck I can recall seeing was made entirely of metal.  That makes pretty much an ideal Faraday shield.  How could anyone make a cell phone call from inside?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Monday Night.  Two days ago.  The truck still hasn't been found.  The bodies haven't been found.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to Republicans, immigrants are this desperate because they love the thrill of stealing a job or some other nonsense. They're also responsible for laws that punish everyone in the truck more than the driver. And if you're Trump's favorite racist sheriff, you even get a pardon for your dedication to torturing brown people.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure that this story will show up on Fox as an example of the new Biden easy entry immigration policy.  Immigrants are just piling into tanker trucks, there are literally caravans convoys of hundreds of trucks crossing the border, ready to deposit their immigrant cargo, dead or alive, on US soil.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this about 4chan and weed laws again?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: I'm sure that this story will show up on Fox as an example of the new Biden easy entry immigration policy.  Immigrants are just piling into tanker trucks, there are literally caravans convoys of hundreds of trucks crossing the border, ready to deposit their immigrant cargo, dead or alive, on US soil.


Well, they are. But. It has nothing to with the presidents. Or the laws. It's the money and despair. And no one is sending them. Just like in Contagion. No one has weaponize viruses. Mother nature's doing it all in her own.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Every tanker truck I can recall seeing was made entirely of metal.  That makes pretty much an ideal Faraday shield.  How could anyone make a cell phone call from inside?


Different metals and different waves or wavelengths?
/ not a physicist
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope they arrest the son of a biatch that left them there to suffer this fate
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: And if you're Trump's favorite racist sheriff, you even get a pardon for your dedication to torturing brown people.


This is isn't Trump's favorite sheriff.  In fact, don't be fooled by the name Salazar, because he's more Gryffindor than Slytherin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Brazilian migrants?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: Sadly they are not going to be any safer if they are found by ICE.

Depends. We're expecting 17F. Do trucks get colder like they get hotter than outside?


I'm pretty sure the laws of physics prevent that from happening unless there is a cooling mechanism.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never look at their boots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: waxbeans: Karma Chameleon: Sadly they are not going to be any safer if they are found by ICE.

Depends. We're expecting 17F. Do trucks get colder like they get hotter than outside?

I'm pretty sure the laws of physics prevent that from happening unless there is a cooling mechanism.


That's right they should be able to huddle together and keep each other warm.

/
On a completely psycho level it made me think what if they had an orgy breakout and the ice agent shot them all because they were so taken aback by the orgy that has broken out?
and that reminded me that the only reason I had that idea was because there was a Fark article on here about this family of cannibals they were also incestuous that some ancient government hunted down and murdered everyone including men women and children.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cody Jarrett unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size

/top of the world
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They can make a cell call, but don't have Google maps installed on their phone?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is there a Spanish language 4chan that might be doing this?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beerrun: They can make a cell call, but don't have Google maps installed on their phone?


They swear it is real this time for sure
 
