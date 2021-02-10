 Skip to content
(DW)   The club to which Texas belongs just lost a member as Pakistani supreme court bans execution of those with psychiatric disorders   (dw.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Funny how much the "ProLife" party loves killing. Self defense killing, police killing, military killings, killing by denying food, killing by denying healthcare, killing as a punishment, killing for prevention- they Love Death!

It's almost like the "ProLife" badge has nothing to do with valuing life, and everything to do with controlling others by threatening Death.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Funny how much the "ProLife" party loves killing. Self defense killing, police killing, military killings, killing by denying food, killing by denying healthcare, killing as a punishment, killing for prevention- they Love Death!

It's almost like the "ProLife" badge has nothing to do with valuing life, and everything to do with controlling others by threatening Death.


Are you trying to abort this thread?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?


You mean created via not funding all schools fully?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: mikaloyd: In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?

[i.pinimg.com image 640x658]


Jesus Christ when was the last time they even made it into the playoffs
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?


It's true! If they banned executing people who have psychiatric disorders, Texans would be exempt from the death penalty!
 
captainN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please, "psychiatric disorder" can mean anything...
So you can just tell a doctor, "I'm a scrambled egg" and change you sentence?

No way , fry em! Frum email!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: mikaloyd: mikaloyd: In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?

[i.pinimg.com image 640x658]

Jesus Christ when was the last time they even made it into the playoffs.


That was the DEZ CAUGHT THE BALLLLLLLL  WHAAAAABULANCE  Bowl

Also, Tony Romo finally made it to the Super Bowl this year
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Funny how much the "ProLife" party loves killing.


The terms Pro Life and Pro Choice are loaded phrases dreamt up by think tanks working for either side of the aisle to specifically describe their stances on abortion. Your argument makes as much sense as accusing the Democrats of actually hating choice because we want to regulate the choices CEOs and business owners can make.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: mikaloyd: In Texas' defense, have you ever even seen the nuts they grow there?

You mean created via not funding all schools fully?


No, even college graduates can be Texans
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Imagine anything in a purported first-world nation being even more socially conservative than Pakistan.

/the shiathole is coming from inside the shiathole
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many people with psychiatric disorders are executed via jury decisions vs. executed on the spot due to a 911 call?  Certainly will continue as long as nobody (at least in Texas) is willing to defund the police.

https://www.fark.com/goto/11169612/ww​w​.cbsnews.com/news/denver-health-profes​sionals-replaced-cops-in-handling-hund​reds-of-low-level-inc

https://13wham.com/news/local/prude-d​e​ath-monroe-county-now-diverting-some-m​ental-health-calls-from-911-to-211

Why do I get the feeling that this will last (if ever) available in non-white areas?
 
