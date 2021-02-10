 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "The problem with ice fishing anywhere is it's only as safe as it is at a given moment in time," said Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj. But to be fair, when translated back into Yooper, that sentence makes perfect sense   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yooper? Right lake, wrong state, subby.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It makes perfect sense as it is.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
See the sad part here is I read that, nodded, and thought "well he's right..."
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, Duluth is not in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, It is in East Dakota
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is our subbys even learn the geograffee?
 
dancingsucks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Subby, Duluth is not in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, It is in East Dakota


Upper North East Dakota
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby - much like many outdoor activities, the Fire Chief's statement is very true.

/wish more people would understand that
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every time I venture onto frozen water I feel as if I am thumbing my nose at death.  I do not like the feeling, but at the same time frozen lakes are heaps of fun to play on.
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Explodey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You really should not walk out on Lake Superior under any circumstances.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: It makes perfect sense as it is.


Yup. I am not a Youper and it makes sense to me:  the ice becomes "safe" because of its load-bearing capacity, thickness and solidity, which vary quickly with time, especially during a cold or hot or wet snap.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Think spring!
 
mescalito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uff Da!
 
