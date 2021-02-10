 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Researchers stunned by the amount of air pollution in US subway systems. Passengers suggest if they really want to be stunned, board an empty car on an otherwise packed train   (theguardian.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poop Train!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Researchers had never been in a subway before?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week I encountered a pile of shiat on the Houston light rail that I assume was made by something that escaped from Jurassic Park.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to visit my office in NYC down near the Wall Street area. I took the train into Penn then a subway down south.

The office meeting ended exactly at 4:50pm on a very hot summer day in August. I run to the nearest subway station and OH MY GOD! the heat, humidity and the grand amount of people standing on the platform was INSANE. Many people had underarm stains and sweating through shirts, and we were jammed in so tight one could not help but breath the people's BO.

A subway train arrives and everyone rushes to get in. I am forced into the train it felt like I was lifted and placed in the car.

Now, in an enclosed space the stink was horrifying. I'm pressed up against a guy who smells like he hasn't showered in a week...

Never again. I'll never take the subway at rush hour. I don't know how the people of NYC do it day in and day out.

It would drive me insane.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until they see my design for a subway engine that runs on coal and bunker fuel.  Burn the coal to warm the bunker fuel to its ideal temperature and then like magic, lots of inexpensive power.  It might be a little bit more messy, but just think of the cost savings.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is what the world gets for adopting the style of business attire that evolved in farking England.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that there's so much metallic dust. Not super surprising given how much screeching I hear when some trains move, especially along some of the older downtown tunnels, but interesting to know the potential health effects.

Good thing everybody wears masks now?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mask make us safe so why worry?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Everyone laughs at the southern lawyer look.

Not sure where I was going with this, but just thought it should be mentioned.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Never again. I'll never take the subway at rush hour. I don't know how the people of NYC do it day in and day out.


An awful lot of that could be made far better with competent management and investment to match capacity to current demand and to upgrade stations with air conditioning.

However, transit is soshulism and covid has killed in-person life, so nothing of this sort will ever happen.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Interesting that there's so much metallic dust. Not super surprising given how much screeching I hear when some trains move, especially along some of the older downtown tunnels, but interesting to know the potential health effects.

Good thing everybody wears masks now?


Wait. This explains why some people have that zombie 100 mile stare. Sounds like riding is like huffing paint.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: I don't know how the people of NYC do it day in and day out.


Don't take the subway at rush hour? And you have not felt hell until you've been at the Fulton Street A/C platform (way below ground, only ventilation are passing trains) wearing a suit on a humid 95 degree day and the platform is packed because there are delays on your train. I finally took a train going in the wrong direction to cool down until I noticed the trains going to Brooklyn were running again and then transferred.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sounds like riding is like huffing paint.


Unfortunately, it's not the metal that gets you high, it's the solvents. They're probably just huffing actual paint.
 
