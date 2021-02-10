 Skip to content
 
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Another typical Atlanta commute   (ajc.com) divider line
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I blame Trump
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'd think, by now, APD could scrape a body off the freeway faster than a pit crew changes a set of tires.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't we just shoot people in the confines of their homes, or in duels in the backyard like the good ole days?

I get having a vendetta, but don't inconvenience everyone else.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was this over the Krispy Kreme fire?
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been on that stretch of 85 more times than I want to remember. I'm not saying I agree with the shooter, I'm just saying that maybe we should hear them out.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone got into a tiff with someone at the club so they shot at each other.  Regular thing.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Can't we just shoot people in the confines of their homes, or in duels in the backyard like the good ole days?

I get having a vendetta, but don't inconvenience everyone else.


Tell me about it!

I still can't buy liquor on Sunday because of some asshole public gang murder two millennia ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm so very glad that I've been working from home since last year...No more commuting. It's been a blessing in a disguise.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: You'd think, by now, APD could scrape a body off the freeway faster than a pit crew changes a set of tires.


You would think. This is the 5th or 6th one in the last month.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So typical it made the news.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When LEO needs to shut down a portion of the interstate or a major highway, why don't they radio neighboring police departments and have them shut down the entrances to the area that is shut down?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Can't we just shoot people in the confines of their homes, or in duels in the backyard like the good ole days?

I get having a vendetta, but don't inconvenience everyone else.

Tell me about it!

I still can't buy liquor on Sunday because of some asshole public gang murder two millennia ago.


Well that's just a rookie mistake.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like road rage, and someone exercising their 2nd amendment rights.

'Merica
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here in Atlanta we call this pre-release publicity for a rap album.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since moving here to GA last year, I've noticed a lot of shootings in the Atlanta and surrounding areas. At first I thought, it was a fluke but as each day goes by...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Can't we just shoot people in the confines of their homes, or in duels in the backyard like the good ole days?

I get having a vendetta, but don't inconvenience everyone else.


I seem to remember having read somewhere that the old shootouts would take place right on Main Street in the middle of the day. High noon, even.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is Silento out on bail?

I'm surprised the shooter didn't get shot for farking up traffic.  We take that pretty seriously around here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: dothemath: You'd think, by now, APD could scrape a body off the freeway faster than a pit crew changes a set of tires.

You would think. This is the 5th or 6th one in the last month.


I think every large city should have a free fire zone where, if you wanna shoot somebody, you just go hang out with your gun and if the person you wanna ventilate shows up then you can cap away without legal consequence.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bruscar: When LEO needs to shut down a portion of the interstate or a major highway, why don't they radio neighboring police departments and have them shut down the entrances to the area that is shut down?


The nearest exit to where the car was is 2 miles away. You couldn't have picked a worse place to shut the road down.
 
Ocknard [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With this and Krispy Kreme is an Atlanta cluster-fark trifecta in play?

/It would be funny if they were connected somehow
//not funny ha-ha but funny whoa...
///maybe a little funny ha-ha
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bruscar: When LEO needs to shut down a portion of the interstate or a major highway, why don't they radio neighboring police departments and have them shut down the entrances to the area that is shut down?


That would mean actually co-operating, and this is Atlanta, by GAWD.  We'd rather fight than have sex.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think every large city should have a free fire zone where, if you wanna shoot somebody, you just go hang out with your gun and if the person you wanna ventilate shows up then you can cap away without legal consequence.


Awesome idea! It will give the community jobs. We're going to need ambulance drivers, extra duties at hospital ER's maybe get some exotic food trucks in the "free zone" so people can eat and drink and then someone can charge a fee for entering and yeah, I can see a whole economic boom from this and best of all, thugs die that could've potentially killed innocent people.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sounds like road rage, and someone exercising their 2nd amendment rights.

'Merica

Might not have been. We had a rash on them in Chicago a few years back, and it was because some gang was recruiting idiots to go out and shoot at random people on the E-ways.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: I think every large city should have a free fire zone where, if you wanna shoot somebody, you just go hang out with your gun and if the person you wanna ventilate shows up then you can cap away without legal consequence.

Awesome idea! It will give the community jobs. We're going to need ambulance drivers, extra duties at hospital ER's maybe get some exotic food trucks in the "free zone" so people can eat and drink and then someone can charge a fee for entering and yeah, I can see a whole economic boom from this and best of all, thugs die that could've potentially killed innocent people.


It'll have to be named the Thunderdome District. Perhaps Thunderdome Rd in smaller towns.

Open it up to everything. Want to drunk drive, do drugs, hump a zebra, go nuts. The caveats being that you have to pay cash, sober up before leaving, and acknowledge that Thunderdome Industries (patent pending) bears no responsibility for anything that may happen to you during or after your stay.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excuse me while I enjoy not commuting in, thru, or around Atlanta anymore

Haha jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It'll have to be named the Thunderdome District. Perhaps Thunderdome Rd in smaller towns.


I think this was season 3 or 4 of the HBO series The Wire...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Bruscar: When LEO needs to shut down a portion of the interstate or a major highway, why don't they radio neighboring police departments and have them shut down the entrances to the area that is shut down?

The nearest exit to where the car was is 2 miles away. You couldn't have picked a worse place to shut the road down.


Another mile or so south and 75 would have been closed as well.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But, hay, at least every one else is secure in their home with their middle penises.
Woot!
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, Atlanta. For those who want their traffic to feel like LA, but who also love crushing humidity and crippling obesity.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh, still beats those Wisconsin off ramps.

Truck falls off overpass in Zoo Interchange | FOX6 News Milwaukee
Youtube VsUw5UZEJ4g
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
