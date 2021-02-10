 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Tesco informs customer that underwear is not considered an essential item. Which is good for shoppers who prefer doing it commando   (metro.co.uk) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I stopped wearing underwear months ago.
 
sweepy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I stopped wearing underwear months ago.


Name checks out
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kinky.gif
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She still managed to get a bra in the end? Sounds uncomfortable.
 
wynswrld
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as she was wearing a mask, who cares?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The British are really taking a special approach to coronavirus restrictions.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was the nanny state wanting to prevent certain folks from buy braziers for use as face masks?
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

special20: Was the nanny state wanting to prevent certain folks from buy braziers for use as face masks?


Looks uncomfortable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wynswrld: As long as she was wearing a mask, who cares?


If she has an extra it could be repurposed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dr_iacovone: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]


Some day I'll learn to do a refresh after I spend 5 minutes looking for a pic on google.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

