 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   They were looking for Devin Nunes   (usatoday.com) divider line
6
    More: Silly, herd of cows, Northwest Indiana, Cowboy, Akira Kurosawa, Louisiana, The Wilkinsons, Kankakee River, busy highway  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 2:41 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they check the grapefruit orchard?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Indiana is a long way from cantaloupe farking country.  At least in season cantaloupe farking.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"For children, a wife.  For pleasure, a boy.  For ecstacy, a grapefruit."
--attributed to Devin Nunes

(with apologies to Robert Anton Wilson)

/although he'd probably love it
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dammit, it always takes me three tries to spell that word right.

/only tried twice
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Devin's attempt at immunity looks spotty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This needs a soundtrack. ZZ Top and Dan Balan have opted out
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.