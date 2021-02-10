 Skip to content
(New Musical Express)   "I didn't give any tortoises cocaine"   (nme.com) divider line
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And now you know how he beat the hare in a footrace.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tell me about your mother.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dick Bacon.

To go with your Rocky Mountain Oysters.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a feeling this is one of those articles that needs context to understand.

All i gathered is that some guy named dick bacon got the boot from blue peter for shneefin' columbian marching powder.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Blue Peter is an odd name for a kid's show.
 
yms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He said it is a turtle lie.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That article reads like it was written by an AI trained exclusively on Bob Saget stand up routine transcripts.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Even if he did sniff cocaine off a tortoise, who farkin' cares? It's not like he was sticking firecrackers up it's ass and singing Lee Greenwood while blowing them up.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Recalling an urban legend which recently resurfaced on Twitter, Unforgivable host Mel Giedroyc asked Bacon whether he had snorted the drug off one of the show's tortoises.
"Do you remember Fred and Frieda the tortoises? Big white lines," she said.
"I didn't give any tortoises coke," Bacon responded. "So I got fired for taking drugs."

As Ben Franklin would say: I don't approve of what you're doing, but I can't stop you from rolling this banknote into a straw and ripping a fat rail of white lightning off the backs of slow-moving animals, you goddamn beautiful disaster.
 
