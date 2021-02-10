 Skip to content
(WPTV)   Many videos of recent streetlight. Authorities say not to worry, it's just a nuclear missile   (wptv.com) divider line
    Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Palm Beach County, Florida, Florida, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, The Bahamas, WPTV First Alert meteorologists  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're testing submarine-fired missiles off of west palm?

time for one to "accidentally" obliterate mar-a-lago.....
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Im glad we are finally flexing our nucular muscles again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its the FLA Mk.2 variant loaded with flip flops and Bud Ice.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Im glad we are finally flexing our nucular muscles again.


That would be in a Republican administration.
In the current administration, it's a "nuclear" missile.

Wish we didn't have to have these...
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are SLBM tests common?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Im glad we are finally flexing our nucular muscles again.


You realize that we never stopped, regardless of who was sitting at the Resolute Desk on the Oval Office couch watching TV, right?

The military handles its own business.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, America's War Against The Oceans continues. I wonder if the Norks have bombed the sea recently?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: [Fark user image 150x167]

Are SLBM tests common?


May 2019

September 2019

February 2020

Yes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You'd think Florida people would know what these look like.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: mikaloyd: Im glad we are finally flexing our nucular muscles again.

That would be in a Republican administration.
In the current administration, it's a "nuclear" missile.

Wish we didn't have to have these...


Jimmy Carter used that pronunciation, too, and he was a real-life, no-BS actual nuclear engineer.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've seen two different Minutemen launches from Vandenburg AFB, from Las Vegas. Both of them took place right at sunset, on absolutely clear days. They were both backlit by the sun just below the horizon. I could see them actually appear over the horizon, rise out of the atmosphere, and drop their first stages. The next day, the local paper had front-page photos of the smoke trails. Apparently, if it's clear enough, you can see them from a long distance away.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did we hit the ocean with it good and hard like the NorKs do with theirs?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: You'd think Florida people would know what these look like.


No I would not think that.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: Oztemprom: [Fark user image 150x167]

Are SLBM tests common?

May 2019

September 2019

February 2020

Yes.


Thank you. Seriously, I had no idea and I sincerely appreciate the info.
 
