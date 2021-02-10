 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   It's opening day at Citi Field. And the Mets season is over   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The massive Citi Field will, for now, only have enough doses to vaccinate 200 people a day, a fraction of the 2,200 doses a day being administered at Yankee Stadium.

Even when it comes to vaccines, the Mets are second fiddle compared to the Yankees.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"COVID - 19"
Are the Mets a Calvinball team now?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If Mr. Met is wearing a giant mask and hi-fiving people as they get vaccinated, I'll quit the damn team.

Years ago, I did a blood drive at Citi Field because they were offering free tickets, and I regularly donate. As I was laying in my little lounge chair with a needle in my arm and blood bag half full, Mr. Met comes by and hi fives my extended arm. He didn't do any actual damage or pull the needle out, but holy Jesus did it hurt. I yelled in discomfort and all he could do was pantomime an "oh no!" expression by throwing his hands to his head.
 
Troo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Family Guy - Mets Fan Joke
Youtube okXhAC78d4Q
 
