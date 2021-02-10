 Skip to content
(KESQ Palm Springs)   It's only 10lbs of C-4 explosives missing, nothing to see here folks, move along   (kesq.com) divider line
    Followup, United States Marine Corps, Military, United States, San Diego, Marine Corps base, California, Southern California, San Bernardino Sheriff's Department  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure we will hear about this later on.

*Puts on hearing protection*
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Possibilities (off the top of my head):

- Not inventoried correctly.
- It's still sitting out in a bush somewhere on the training range.
- Someone jacked it and took it home.

How do they steal it?  Well, I'm not familiar with the Marine's practices but what *I'm* used to is that someone authorized can check out the explosive and then distribute it in the field.  They distribute to teams/individuals - say, individual bricks, taped, ammo-boxes, specialized kits, whatever.  Those people do "whatever" with it (carry around, detonate, set out but don't detonate, etc....depends on mission/exercise).  When done, those people report back to the in-field issuer with the explosive or confirmation of destruction or loss or missing and they then report back to storage and mark the inventory appropriately.

It can often be stupid easy for someone to, say, rip a brick off a taped package, pocket it, and then detonate the rest.  Hell, I've been in that situation myself with *no* eyes on me (not that I've done such).  In any case, my money is on someone forgetting were they put it out during training or someone wanting a cool souvenir.  And if someone wanted a cool souvenir, they should have done like anyone else in a combat field and simply stole a smoke grenade.  Not farking C4.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thats if you believe it was ever there in the first place.

Gear inventory in the military is often way out of whack.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's like 10000x the daily recommended allowance of Vitamin C4.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Previously, on Battlestar Galactica...
 
spacechecker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
bears repeating?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's like 4 10's - and that's terrifying.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is Pelosi's fault for investigating our troops.

If you don't allow cops and military to do what they want consequence free, they will be insulted and act out.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm sure we will hear about this later on.

*Puts on hearing protection*


We already did, last week
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
29 Palms, California? Can it be used to make meth somehow? Better check the Sky Drive In swap meet. Used to be a place to get decent 'surplus' which was usually bought/traded drugs for by locals who then resold.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A) Being at the "Stumps" sucks all together,
B) LOL.. glad I'm not stationed there, guessing there are a mass of Gunny's having kittens and life on base suuuucks.

SFMF's!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.


You can do that, for sure. Just make sure you don't stomp on it to extinguish the flame... unless you are looking for that 1 Foot look.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was used to heat their MREs.  Just don't stomp on it to put it out.

Old Army story:.
A grizzled soldier in Vietnam of three months was heating his C Rations with a chunk of C4.  Carved from a claymore maybe why not.  A newbie asks him if he could use it and the grizzled vet allows it. The vet turns to tell him not to stomp it out and sees the new stomp on it.
First time I heard it:. It blew his foot off
Send time: He asploded himself completely.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.


Or, perhaps some "Three Percenter" or "Oath Keeper" took it home to own the libs.

(useless without a detonator)
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You could have a great gender reveal party with that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.

You can do that, for sure. Just make sure you don't stomp on it to extinguish the flame... unless you are looking for that 1 Foot look.


Yeah, that wont happen.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


probably not getting that Installation Excellence award this year
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.


There is a Mythbusters episode detailing all the ways the stuff can't detonate.

/ Don't try this at home.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Without decent detonators it's about as dangerous as gasoline.  Are detonators also missing?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Memo: Four pounds of C4 may be a tad... excessive.

A Little...Excessive | Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Youtube iDQY8flmcUw
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jelly Bean Raider: PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.

You can do that, for sure. Just make sure you don't stomp on it to extinguish the flame... unless you are looking for that 1 Foot look.

Yeah, that wont happen.


C4 is set off by heat and pressure...
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.


The story is true, but I doubt 10 pounds of the stuff disappeared like this.   Only a tiny bit is needed to warm a ration....like a chunk the diameter of a quarter.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somebody is setting up the bomb of all your bases.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jelly Bean Raider: PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.

You can do that, for sure. Just make sure you don't stomp on it to extinguish the flame... unless you are looking for that 1 Foot look.

Yeah, that wont happen.


Will shiite... I believed that old myth for a long time.
Thanks for the correction
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe they ate it and washed it down with some antifreeze
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have they checked the nearest fracking site?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PreMortem: According to my friend, a former marine, C4 is sometimes lit on fire to heat up food and beverages in the field. So perhaps it is not missing so much as gone.


That came to my mind. Pretty nifty feature if you ask me!
 
