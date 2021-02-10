 Skip to content
(CNN)   Coast Guard rescues three people from a deserted island, presumably against their will   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if there were 3 people there, it wasn't really deserted now, was it?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lucky bastards
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A married couple and another man.  So who was the other man?  Gilligan, the Skipper, or the Professor?  And what happened to Mary Ann and Ginger? What exactly (or who) did these three eat?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But apparently the fourth guy drew the shortest straw.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hear it's a good way to get in shape.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet those motherfu*kers never touch another coconut again for the rest of their lives.

After my dad got back from Nam he wouldnt own anything green. Not a shirt, not a pen, not a vehicle. Nothing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stairway To Gilligan's Island - Led Zeppelin - Classic TV theme
Youtube K4MKQMTHplI
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: A married couple and another man.  So who was the other man?  Gilligan, the Skipper, or the Professor?  And what happened to Mary Ann and Ginger? What exactly (or who) did these three eat?


Mary Ann was eating Ginger
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So, if there were 3 people there, it wasn't really deserted now, was it?


Plenty of coconuts for coconut cream pie
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: runwiz: A married couple and another man.  So who was the other man?  Gilligan, the Skipper, or the Professor?  And what happened to Mary Ann and Ginger? What exactly (or who) did these three eat?

Mary Ann was eating Ginger


And who could blame her?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they fishing or fleeing?

When Cubans get picked up in that spot, you would think it would occur to CNN to ask a basic farking question like that.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: A married couple and another man.  So who was the other man?  Gilligan, the Skipper, or the Professor?  And what happened to Mary Ann and Ginger? What exactly (or who) did these three eat?


Possible suggestion:

THE BUOYS "Timothy" HQ
Youtube AXn0uIF60iU
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this 'And the Rest' crap?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bet those motherfu*kers never touch another coconut again for the rest of their lives.

After my dad got back from Nam he wouldnt own anything green. Not a shirt, not a pen, not a vehicle. Nothing.


Yup
My dad came back from Korea...
We never went camping in a tent in our entire lives!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bet those motherfu*kers never touch another coconut again for the rest of their lives.



Well, they're Cuban people, not African swallows.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bet those motherfu*kers never touch another coconut again for the rest of their lives.

After my dad got back from Nam he wouldnt own anything green. Not a shirt, not a pen, not a vehicle. Nothing.


Sounds like an ex father in-law.  He didn't do outside. Period. End of the conversation. He didn't do zip outside. And he considered his life forward of Nam, to be gravy. Smoked, drank, ate what ever. Ended up on a chair from a stroke. On a side note the VA could have prevented the stroke but they sent him home despite the fact he was having stroke symptoms.
Didn't even bother to give him a farking aspirin.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.

Can anyone confirm this, Google maps shows this group of islands well to the east of Cuba, not really in between.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.

Can anyone confirm this, Google maps shows this group of islands well to the east of Cuba, not really in between.


Add Bahamas to the search and you should get the right spot
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: On a side note the VA could have prevented the stroke but they sent him home despite the fact he was having stroke symptoms.
Didn't even bother to give him a farking aspirin.


CSB  I went to the Vet hospital myself and they noticed high blood pressure and signed me up for a nuclear stress test.

I do the test...and go home.

I get a call from the lovely Cpt/Dr..."Stek, all is good, Stress test came back good. Have a good night"

That night I had my heart attack.

I'm bionic now. I went to the University hospital that was closer to my home via ambulance and they put in 5 stents!

da da da da dah, da da da da dahhhhhhhhhhhh
 
tgourley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Previously deserted island is now deserted.
 
pcwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SOL
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.

Can anyone confirm this, Google maps shows this group of islands well to the east of Cuba, not really in between.

Add Bahamas to the search and you should get the right spot


Yep, found it. Seems some people refer to it as Cay(s) so..
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Personally, I would have consumed one of my fellow castaways before I ate coconut.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What discs did they take?
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  Once they find out 45** is out of office, they'll be happy to come home.  Probably won't ever be able to eat another Mounds or Almond Joy for the rest of their lives.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Merv Griffin & Freddy Martin- "I've Got A Lovely Bunch of Coconuts" 1966 [RITY Archives]
Youtube 5jHBTJyBOy4
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 700x459]


I love those two, but that movie was painful to watch.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Were they fishing or fleeing?

When Cubans get picked up in that spot, you would think it would occur to CNN to ask a basic farking question like that.


What difference does it make? At least I got picked up and are now safe.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Anguilla Cay, located in a chain of islands between the Lower Florida Keys and Cuba.

Can anyone confirm this, Google maps shows this group of islands well to the east of Cuba, not really in between.

Add Bahamas to the search and you should get the right spot


Somewhat North-East of:
23°30′01″N 79°32′30″W
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Personally, I would have consumed one of my fellow castaways before I ate coconut.


Why must you use every crisis as an excuse to resort to cannibalism?
 
