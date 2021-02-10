 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Dear Deidre, my very sick wife says she can't fulfill my sexual needs, wants me to have sex with her daughter. Will this make family dinners awkward?   (thesun.ie) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a porn plot, not something that actually could happen.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it's in the Bible, so it must be ok.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only if you're bending her over the mashed potatoes.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jbc: Only if you're bending her over the mashed potatoes.


Or bending her over a barrel and showing her the 50 states.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's England. Pretty sure that's part of their tradition.

Also, wtf is a box room?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Society has long had ways to take care of unwed single mothers involving older men.  Single women with a daughter seem to have it much worse in the dating scene than single women with sons which seems strange since step sons can be so much more of a pain.

physt: Also, wtf is a box room?


It it what a real estate agent would call a large bedroom and everyone one else would call a small closet.  They used to be a result of renovating old row houses and getting rid of older larger rooms need for things like the heater.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RUN
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 545x755]


I'd like to believe that, but it's practically the plot of a Hallmark movie.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this already a couple on one of the first Survivor seasons?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of that tragic story where the man, a single father who'd been raising his daughter since his wife's tragic death from cancer, broke both of his wrists in a tragic car accident. Or maybe it was a tragic skiing accident. Whatever, it doesn't matter, it was tragic. Anyway, he was struggling to get through normal day-to-day activities, you know, what with both of his hands and wrists in casts. Just tragic all around. And then one day he's showering, or trying to shower anyway, and purely by accident his daughter, who's 17 now, a cheerleader, walks in without knowing he's there and she's like, shocked of course but then she sees how much he's struggling just to wash himself and, well, I guess things just got a little out of hand after that. Tragic.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake Sun sex column is fake
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer: any awkwardness can be avoided by everyone dining in the nude.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Reminds me of that tragic story where the man, a single father who'd been raising his daughter since his wife's tragic death from cancer, broke both of his wrists in a tragic car accident. Or maybe it was a tragic skiing accident. Whatever, it doesn't matter, it was tragic. Anyway, he was struggling to get through normal day-to-day activities, you know, what with both of his hands and wrists in casts. Just tragic all around. And then one day he's showering, or trying to shower anyway, and purely by accident his daughter, who's 17 now, a cheerleader, walks in without knowing he's there and she's like, shocked of course but then she sees how much he's struggling just to wash himself and, well, I guess things just got a little out of hand after that. Tragic.


I have that DVD. It's a classic.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe the letter in the article is real, but there is definitely a small percentage of the population who would do it.  This would end in a murder and a made for TV movie on Lifetime.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse,

I never thought this would happen to me...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're sick wife grants you permission to hook up outside the marriage, mmmmaaaaybe that's true, but most likely not.  Her insisting on shagging her daughter is an out and out lie.

Also, put your pecker away while your wife is sick.  Man up.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Society has long had ways to take care of unwed single mothers involving older men.  Single women with a daughter seem to have it much worse in the dating scene than single women with sons which seems strange since step sons can be so much more of a pain.

physt: Also, wtf is a box room?

It it what a real estate agent would call a large bedroom and everyone one else would call a small closet.  They used to be a result of renovating old row houses and getting rid of older larger rooms need for things like the heater.


Thanks. Just never heard the term.

I went to Wikipedia and found this...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Room

In the United Kingdom, many houses are built to contain a box-room (box room or boxroom) that is easily identifiable, being smaller than the others. The small size of these rooms limits their use, and they tend to be used as a small single bedroom, small child's bedroom, or as a storage room. Other box rooms may house a live-in domestic worker. Traditionally, and often seen in country houses and larger suburban houses up until the 1930s in Britain, the box room was for the storage of boxes, trunks, portmanteaux, and the like, rather than for bedroom use.[4]
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Fark 'er.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I don't believe the letter in the article is real, but there is definitely a small percentage of the population who would do it.  This would end in a murder and a made for TV movie on Lifetime.


I agree... if they were Americans. Doesn't sound like they are.
I wonder if, maybe, it might be a fine solution for everyone involved. They are all consenting adults.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: That's a porn plot, not something that actually could happen.


My wife Cory has a new hot daughter she wants to introduce me to every couple weeks.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Deidre required to report this family to authorities?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guys wife gets it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure this is fake.  Let me explain why.  First of all, there is no way a mother wou... hold on, my door bell is ringing.  I guess Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde are here early to my place for our weekly Wednesday threesome plans.  Be right back in about 3 hours or so to finish my point about this fake story from The Sun.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


shhh....I won't tell, if you don't tell...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Reminds me of that tragic story where the man, a single father who'd been raising his daughter since his wife's tragic death from cancer, broke both of his wrists in a tragic car accident. Or maybe it was a tragic skiing accident. Whatever, it doesn't matter, it was tragic. Anyway, he was struggling to get through normal day-to-day activities, you know, what with both of his hands and wrists in casts. Just tragic all around. And then one day he's showering, or trying to shower anyway, and purely by accident his daughter, who's 17 now, a cheerleader, walks in without knowing he's there and she's like, shocked of course but then she sees how much he's struggling just to wash himself and, well, I guess things just got a little out of hand after that. Tragic.


Not exactly, but ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
carolcleveland.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this happens, contrary to what others have said.  I question whether the kind of people who do this know how to ask an advice columnist about it, though.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, sounds like your wife is very sick...but enough about her mental health.

/borscht belt delivery
 
mod3072
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Reminds me of that tragic story where the man, a single father who'd been raising his daughter since his wife's tragic death from cancer, broke both of his wrists in a tragic car accident. Or maybe it was a tragic skiing accident. Whatever, it doesn't matter, it was tragic. Anyway, he was struggling to get through normal day-to-day activities, you know, what with both of his hands and wrists in casts. Just tragic all around. And then one day he's showering, or trying to shower anyway, and purely by accident his daughter, who's 17 now, a cheerleader, walks in without knowing he's there and she's like, shocked of course but then she sees how much he's struggling just to wash himself and, well, I guess things just got a little out of hand after that. Tragic.


That's a truly tragic and inspiring story. Someone should make that into a movie. Or at least a 10-15 minute video clip. I'm sure there's a video service out there somewhere that would host it.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Will this make family dinners awkward? Not really, but eating out will be more fun.
 
groverpm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: This guys wife gets it.


No she doesn't. That's the problem.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1st question, is she hot?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flincher: jbc: Only if you're bending her over the mashed potatoes.

Or bending her over a barrel and showing her the 50 states.


That's not a thing.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alphax: That's a porn plot, not something that actually could happen.


I know a man who's son died, and he married the widow.  Not joking.  They've been together for 12 years, now.  Weird stuff happens.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Alphax: That's a porn plot, not something that actually could happen.

My wife Cory has a new hot daughter she wants to introduce me to every couple weeks.


Mr Chase?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheraTx: 1st question, is she hot?


According to the writer:  "My wife's daughter is beautiful"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheraTx: 1st question, is she hot?


Well, she's English, so...
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groverpm: dothemath: This guys wife gets it.

No she doesn't. That's the problem.


Her problem.
 
alex10294
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: You're sick wife grants you permission to hook up outside the marriage, mmmmaaaaybe that's true, but most likely not.  Her insisting on shagging her daughter is an out and out lie.

Also, put your pecker away while your wife is sick.  Man up.


If she has MS, and isn't controlled anymore, "while your wife is sick" would be potentially decades just FYI. Decades of slowly turning into a nursing home orderly while never having sex again, then being a widow.  Hopefully it either becomes controlled, or is rapidly progressive, because the third option isnt a happy one for anyone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a woman in her 60's, daughter may look like.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes you can find this on pronhub.
Yes this particular letter is probably fake.
Yes this happens in real life, but not usually with the wife/mom's consent.

/Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! Woo Woo Woo
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]

shhh....I won't tell, if you don't tell...


Is it bad that I think I know exactly who this is without google searching? 

" HI RILEY!!! " (?)
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Assuming this is real and not a manifestation of the LW's infatuation, I still wouldn't do it. It's not so much the daughter you have to think about, it's the kid. He's probably already picked up on the weird vibe between Mom and Poppy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Call me 'Daddy'," indeed.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jbc: Only if you're bending her over the mashed potatoes.


Especially when its your neighbor's family dinner you are interrupting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]

shhh....I won't tell, if you don't tell...

Is it bad that I think I know exactly who this is without google searching? 

" HI RILEY!!! " (?)


it's an actress called Princess Lea..she does a lot of step brother/sister/dad incest stuff.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For every one of you who says this can't happen there's one of me who lived it.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
jerry ! jerry ! jerry !
 
