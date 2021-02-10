 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Not a terrifying omen at all, just simple little sinkhole appearing out of nowhere after a former crypt containing 80,000 corpses collapses (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only thing terrifying is the possibility of falling into a sinkhole when it opens. The piles of bones, which were known to be there, aren't scary, just something to deal with.
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, I guess so long as a portal to a dimension of the dead doesn't open up in your closet and swallow your home, we should be good.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we used to call that a hole in the ground. Not exactly newsworthy
 
mungo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Got to love Liverpool - sink hole appears, someone's already dumped rubbish in it
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the plus side we now know that the required number of souls to open a bottomless pit into hell is roughly 80,000. You know that one is gunna come up on quiz night.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You had one job Crypt Keeper....one job
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somebody infor...

dennysgod: [Fark user image 300x158]

You had one job Crypt Keeper....one job
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

They found the Well of Souls...The Ark is near...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they'rrrre heeeeeere
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Grant Gardens, previously Liverpool Necropolis

Name change was a good call...
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image 300x158]

You had one job Crypt Keeper....one job


Any other crypt keeper would have been canned years ago if he spent half the work day telling spooky stories.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A meter deep, maybe? Truly terrifying.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well that's what happens when you only move the headstones and then build on top of it.

Maybe they can turn it into a pool.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Whats the worst that could come from it.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The ArkBONG is near...


Just doesn't have the same ring to it.

Seriously, trip over a rock in Jerusalem, Rome, Athens, Istanbul, or London and you'll land on a grave. The London Tube curves around known plague pits. It's the unmarked pits that makes tunneling in London an adventure.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Uh oh...I know where this is going.

/moved headstones
//leave bodies
///profit?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: On the plus side we now know that the required number of souls to open a bottomless pit into hell is roughly 80,000. You know that one is gunna come up on quiz night.


So if we had 320 million souls we'd finally have enough bottomless pits to Hell to fill the Albert Hall?
 
