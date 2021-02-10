 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   What they really meant to say is "bitporn"   (boingboing.net) divider line
16
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I read about that on the faceboards.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A Cups and dudes that drank a lot of floride or wore tighty whities or both.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ain't much use if it ain't been bit. Fella's got a point.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get my agribusiness news from CornHub.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I read BitCorm at first...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A Cups and dudes that drank a lot of floride or wore tighty whities or both.


God I love you Harry after all these years. I always read and re-read your comments then just bust out.
(Oh I know you are read only but thanks always) I am damn slow on  somethings and sometimes, but well you are not.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My dad who unfortunately is a typical senior citizen viewer of Fox News (sigh), asked me a week ago if I "was into the bitcom".

Which I suppose isn't as bad as "bitcorn".
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

bitcorns
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This reminds me, since I refer to Snoop Dogg as Snoop Corn Dogg, that he needs to come out with his own virtual blockchain cryptocurrency: Snoop Dogge Coin.
 
decibelle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/goto/11168879/bo​i​ngboing.net/2021/02/09/fox-news-affili​ate-reports-on-telsas-massive-purchase​-of-bitcorn.html%3Ffk


What's a "telsa"?
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x477]


They really need a category for Creamed Corn.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She almost look like the news host in the farking that chicken blooper
 
