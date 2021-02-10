 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Nebuliser may have started Melbourne's Holiday Inn Covid outbreak. Thanos seen nodding in approval   (abc.net.au) divider line
    Scary, Hotel, Hampton Inn, Inn, Public house, Medical device, Melbourne quarantine hotel, Hotels, Victorian authorities  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nursetim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's a nebuliser?
 
Stibium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But the media says it's not airborne!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hum. At this point I think no one understands.
Buildings are not your pal, at this point. Avoid them as much as you can. Or die/kill someone else. This isn't complicated. You just like running around doing crap. And you don't care who it harms.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BC Bushman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nebulisers make small particles of water that usually have medicine dissolved inside.  They deliver that medicine-carrying water particles to a patient's lungs.  These aerosol particles are small enough to get through the face masks that the staff were wearing, according to  https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10​.1089​/jam.1993.6.213 particles in the 2 µm to 9 µm range are common.


These usually have a face mask or breathing tube so the aerosols aren't sprayed all over the room; not clear from the article if this nebuliser was one of these type.  Either way, nasty stuff.
 
wantingout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can't make this shiat up! Oh wait.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mathasthmatics will kill us all
 
