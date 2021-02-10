 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Atlanta's oldest, iconic Krispy Kreme is ablaze. Damn you, General Sherman   (wsbtv.com) divider line
36
    More: Sad, Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral, Krispy Kreme, Martin Luther King, Jr., Morehouse College, African American, People celebrated in the Lutheran liturgical calendar, United States, Georgia  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 9:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere Homer Simpson is inconsolable
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the have the 'hot now' sign on?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOO! NOT THE KRISPY KREME ON PONCE!!!

I have many hazy 3am memories of watching the glazing waterfall pouring on the delicious hot donuts - say it ain't so...
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet it smells delicious downwind.

/Wilfred Brimley wanted for questioning.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Shaq's Krispy Kreme.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: [i.huffpost.com image 570x478]


That was my first thought... did they turn the HOT NOW light on?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup...Saw this on my local news this AM when I woke up. I'm more of a burning Dunkin Donuts kinda guy anyway.

Actually, bagels....yeah....bagels....more mass, denser dough...you can eat it plain or toast it, put whatever you want on them...portable, tasty, ah I miss a good bagel...
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in the area. Even though it's just another company, I'm saddened by this.

/watch 'yer back, Big Chicken
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's Shaq's Krispy Kreme.


He's not the kind of guy that would burn his own restaurant down for insurance would he?

Sorry...been watching a lot of crime tv shows on ID.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries.  It's just "Extra-Krispy Kreme" now.

Upmarketing!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine a crowd control problem with dozens of good Samaritans trying to rescue the donuts.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steel will save us

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the donuts they make are bad, but I don't like them personally.

/still sucks for people that frequented that location
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Cythraul: [i.huffpost.com image 570x478]

That was my first thought... did they turn the HOT NOW light on?


My favorite news photo of all time;
researchgate.netView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never forget the night a group of us went there after exploring the creepy ruins of the old GM plant across the street from the federal prison.

Because we wanted late night donuts and they were already closed.

Dammit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: I don't think the donuts they make are bad, but I don't like them personally.

/still sucks for people that frequented that location


Agreed, it's sad when any historical place burns down.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Rapmaster2000: That's Shaq's Krispy Kreme.

He's not the kind of guy that would burn his own restaurant down for insurance would he?

Sorry...been watching a lot of crime tv shows on ID.


He's already saying they're going to rebuild it, fortunately.


steklo: Actually, bagels....yeah....bagels....more mass, denser dough...you can eat it plain or toast it, put whatever you want on them...portable, tasty, ah I miss a good bagel...


That's interesting to me, since the density is exactly why I don't especially care for bagels.  They're a little too "compressed," like every bite is heavy; I feel kind of the same way about meatloaf.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen from Atlanta/TBS icon Bill Tush: "HOME OF GLAZED.......BLAZED!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lexington KY police send their condolences to their neighbors down I-75
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Yup...Saw this on my local news this AM when I woke up. I'm more of a burning Dunkin Donuts kinda guy anyway.


The indie donut places that are popping up all over these days rule them all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Lexington KY police send their condolences to their neighbors down I-75
[Fark user image 558x476]


farm3.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, fire makes 'em krispy.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ordered EXTRA Krispy???
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: abbarach: Lexington KY police send their condolences to their neighbors down I-75
[Fark user image 558x476]

[farm3.static.flickr.com image 475x343]


Officer: Do you know why I pulled you over?

Driver: *Gestures to truck*?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a three-alarm glaze.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many times did I finish a bar crawl there? I couldn't tell you. But it was a favorite stop for anyone playing either Midtown or L5P.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Georgia Tech students will be in mourning over this.  Late night runs to get some fresh warm KremeTM filled doughnuts was a necessity for allnighters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I grew up on Krispy Kreme, we had one just down the block from my childhood home. I had no idea how underwhelming their soggy ass donuts were until I was well into adulthood.
 
Ocknard [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At first it smelled delicious, then it got kinda metallic-tasting and sad, much like the donuts themselves...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: I grew up on Krispy Kreme, we had one just down the block from my childhood home. I had no idea how underwhelming their soggy ass donuts were until I was well into adulthood.


But there is something about the glaze when it is soft and warm and chased with coffee.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Their lemon filled doughnuts were the reason I had to quit eating doughnuts.  I prefer the bavarian creme ones at DD, or just the plain old fashioned Entemann's, but for sheer gut busting, I could eat my weight in those lemon filled bombs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's Shaq's Krispy Kreme.


Was about to say Shaquille O'Neal owns that one.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We had a KK here for about a year and a half.  They built a brand new building and then left town eighteen months later.  Somehow, Dunkin Donuts survives.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.