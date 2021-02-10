 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Add falling in love to the list of things you're doing wrong   (npr.org) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Psychology, Behavior, Learning, Logan Ury, dating coach, Skill, new book, Human behavior  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've actually already added it to the list of things I'M NOT F*CKING DOING AT ALL SUBMITTER!!!!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more of a stumble followed by quite a trip..
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Falling in love was the last thing I had on my mind
Holding you is a warmth that I thought I could never find

/ name that tune
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Falling in love is a rudderless thing. If you're focused on how you're doing it, you're not falling in love, you're plotting.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Many apologies to Subby's mom.
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Depending on your personality, either be yourself or don't be yourself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet the reason why they post one of these dating tips things every two days is because they just work.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"In her book, Ury categorizes frustrated daters into three primary categories, and they each have unique challenges.

The Romanticizer [...] The Maximizer [...]The Hesitator"

Uh-huh. And what category would I be in if I jokingly claim I don't want to subject someone I love to a relationship with me, but then in my darkest moments realize that this is just a weak rationalization of the fact that I'm desperate for human companionship but the women I'm attracted to find me sexually repulsive?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll never die alone, because I never kill the spiders I find in my house.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
her new book, How to Not Die Alone

We all die alone, asshat.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "In her book, Ury categorizes frustrated daters into three primary categories, and they each have unique challenges.

The Romanticizer [...] The Maximizer [...]The Hesitator"

Uh-huh. And what category would I be in if I jokingly claim I don't want to subject someone I love to a relationship with me, but then in my darkest moments realize that this is just a weak rationalization of the fact that I'm desperate for human companionship but the women I'm attracted to find me sexually repulsive?


The Farker.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Ask not the artist about love...ask the farmer."
-_____
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
" Does your dad own a bar"?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Falling in love was the last thing I had on my mind
Holding you is a warmth that I thought I could never find

/ name that tune


Lick my Love Pump
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lame
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: her new book, How to Not Die Alone

We all die alone, asshat.


The 9/11 hijackers didn't die alone.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MBooda: her new book, How to Not Die Alone

We all die alone, asshat.

The 9/11 hijackers didn't die alone.


Right, I forgot!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MBooda: NM Volunteer: MBooda: her new book, How to Not Die Alone

We all die alone, asshat.

The 9/11 hijackers didn't die alone.

Right, I forgot!

[Fark user image 480x360]


What if it was a typo and instead of virgins they got vegans?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

6nome: Depending on your personality, either be yourself or don't be yourself.


Either way, I'm doing it wrong
 
bborchar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And yet somehow millions of people marry without her stupid advice. Go figure.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's more of a stumble followed by quite a trip..


It's a million-to-one shot, doc!
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: MBooda: NM Volunteer: MBooda: her new book, How to Not Die Alone

We all die alone, asshat.

The 9/11 hijackers didn't die alone.

Right, I forgot!

[Fark user image 480x360]

What if it was a typo and instead of virgins they got vegans?


72 crystal clear raisins

/stolen from the master
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's no mentions of binoculars or restraining orders. What gives?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you marry a vegan you never get steak again.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MBooda: her new book, How to Not Die Alone

We all die alone, asshat.


What about your grandpa's passengers?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Steak and BJ day is verbotten in Vegan households
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The right combo of pheromones, shared interests and economic/social status, societal encouragement or tolerance, opportunities for intimacy, and sexual compatibility (distinct from pheromonal attractants) and ya might have a chance.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"How Not to Die Alone..."

That, that right there is what turns me off about relationships at my age.  I want a companion to join me for a day hike, and chat about life, then I want them to go away until it's mutually convenient to do it again some time.

The women I've dated (mostly) are rushing to that end goal.  They want the security, the guarantee, that the wealth and care will remain, unconditionally until death.  They aren't willing to commit to the long game of actually learning about each other, and they look all betrayed when I won't commit after two weeks or two months.

I'm friendly, kind, thoughtful, cheery, and clever to my friends, because I require and demand massive amounts of solitude in between meetings.  Tell me I have to be funny on demand, and I'm going to struggle to tell a bad joke.  Tell me I have to be thoughtful and romantic and whatever else on demand and I struggle in a similar way, it's not something I can force, nor should I have to be forced.

I tell them all this in advance, and still, at two weeks, or two months, it's "let's talk about us" and I run screaming away.  I'm a complicated human, you can't know me in two months.
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "In her book, Ury categorizes frustrated daters into three primary categories, and they each have unique challenges.

The Romanticizer [...] The Maximizer [...]The Hesitator"

Uh-huh. And what category would I be in if I jokingly claim I don't want to subject someone I love to a relationship with me, but then in my darkest moments realize that this is just a weak rationalization of the fact that I'm desperate for human companionship but the women I'm attracted to find me sexually repulsive?


Ummm...
Suicidal..?

Just go into every relationship with the self promise that you are going to fall in love, remain faithful, and live happily ever after.
I was 25 before I had a car that would start the first time I turned the key. I didn't quit driving, and have had 2 dozen cars since then!

Some relationships last 30 years and some last 3. I just look at each one like it will last forever, and then I treat that woman like gold until she treats me like shiat.
Wash
Rinse
Repeat!

Every one of them except one has tried to get back with me.

Pretty good advertising!

And I just saved everyone $25 on a new book!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Create a pre-date ritual: Figure out what gets you into a good dating mood.

Surrounding myself with pics of old girlfriends, locks of their hair, and voodoo dolls.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Maximizer: If you are a swipe addict with a checklist of qualities for the next best match, you fall into this category.

Also known as "The Mike Damone"

Damone: "It doesn't matter if she cums, stays, lays or prays. Whatever happens, your toes are still tappin'!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If your lover doesn't laugh at this, you fell in love with the wrong person.

Tim Minchin - If I Didn't Have You - Full Uncut Version
Youtube Zn6gV2sdl38

/if you don't laugh at this, you're the wrong person
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not doing anything wrong if I don't bother.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

1funguy: Martian_Astronomer: "In her book, Ury categorizes frustrated daters into three primary categories, and they each have unique challenges.

The Romanticizer [...] The Maximizer [...]The Hesitator"

Uh-huh. And what category would I be in if I jokingly claim I don't want to subject someone I love to a relationship with me, but then in my darkest moments realize that this is just a weak rationalization of the fact that I'm desperate for human companionship but the women I'm attracted to find me sexually repulsive?

Ummm...
Suicidal..?

Just go into every relationship with the self promise that you are going to fall in love, remain faithful, and live happily ever after.
I was 25 before I had a car that would start the first time I turned the key. I didn't quit driving, and have had 2 dozen cars since then!

Some relationships last 30 years and some last 3. I just look at each one like it will last forever, and then I treat that woman like gold until she treats me like shiat.
Wash
Rinse
Repeat!

Every one of them except one has tried to get back with me.

Pretty good advertising!

And I just saved everyone $25 on a new book!


You are the glass of relationship is half full type person, aren't you?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Falling in love is a rudderless thing. If you're focused on how you're doing it, you're not falling in love, you're plotting.


Well that sexy time isn't going to magically fall into your lap bub
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am a month away from 54.  Been divorced for 21 years, with no desire at all to ever remarry.

That being said ... as a woman trying to date in your 50's is next to impossible.  You either get 30 year olds wanting a Cougar experience (Sorry...you don't have the life experience necessary to keep me interested outside of sexy time.  We have nothing in common.), or they only want an FWB situation.

There is no in between, and I'm essentially just given up on any hopes of just having a relationship.

Thank God I have weed!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6nome: Depending on your personality, either be yourself or don't be yourself.


I've tried both and everything in between.
I've come to believe that it's completely random and has nothing to do with anything you did or didn't do.

I've dated most age ranges and economic backgrounds.
I could not tell you what I did correctly or incorrectly in any one of my wins or losses.

/
15-45
10K-80K
W/B/H
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Tr0mBoNe: It's more of a stumble followed by quite a trip..

It's a million-to-one shot, doc!


Million to one shots come off 9 times out of 10
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.