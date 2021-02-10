 Skip to content
 
(US Food and Drug Administration)   The FDA has a list of products that make fraudulent claims about treating Covid. Obvious: Teas. Duh: Therapy magnets. Ewwww: Amniotic fluid product known as AmnioBoost   (fda.gov) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One thing that makes me angry to be an American is how little our government does about fraud.

The general attitude seems to be that if you are dumb enough to be suckered, you deserve it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession. I'd wager the Q nuts and just ordinarily crazy Republicans are drinking the AmnioBoost.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Injecting herpes blood mixed with Frank's RedHot cures COVID-19
 
