 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Stupid can be very expensive. Don't believe me, just read   (abc7.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Valentine's Day, Love, Interpersonal relationship, Deposit account, Withdrawal, Document, Woman, Money laundering  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 7:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dayum...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still cheaper than a bad marriage.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How dumb can you be? I mean, of course a sexual, young, famous, millionaire singer wants to date a 63 year old from North Texas.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: [media0.giphy.com image 500x465]


Wait! YOU are the real Bruno?!!
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Combustion: How dumb can you be? I mean, of course a sexual, young, famous, millionaire singer wants to date a 63 year old from North Texas.


...and needs money.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This seems to be the natural progression of romance novels.

/newspaper cat: I should scam lonely elderly people
//feel awful for just joking about that
///I've said it before, crimes against the mentally and physically challenged should carry more severe punishments. Task forces should look into this and set traps. Better than spending resources capturing Johns.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Combustion: How dumb can you be? I mean, of course a sexual, young, famous, millionaire singer wants to date a 63 year old from North Texas.

...and needs money.


Because we know how financially stable artists are with their money?
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Combustion: How dumb can you be? I mean, of course a sexual, young, famous, millionaire singer wants to date a 63 year old from North Texas.

...and needs money.


That's what gets me. And wants to quit the tour to be with her. Most women I've known would say "Hell no. I'm not lending you money when you don't even want the job you have!"

(But to be fair, I've never dated or cybered a woman whilst pretending to be a pop star to know how they might usually be treated.)
 
turboke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: This seems to be the natural progression of romance novels.

/newspaper cat: I should scam lonely elderly people
//feel awful for just joking about that
///I've said it before, crimes against the mentally and physically challenged should carry more severe punishments. Task forces should look into this and set traps. Better than spending resources capturing Johns.


Off to jail with Bruno Mars!
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I get one of these guys at least once a week on a couple of the dating sites I'm on.

It's remarkable how they ALL use the same script.

- From 'the area', but currently working out of the country.
- Two pictures only.
- They are a widower.
- They open with compliments to your beauty, and keep harping on 'How beautiful you are!'
- They have a teenager who is staying with a relative while they are overseas.
- Within the first day (being generous -- it's usually after a handful of exhanges on the app.), they want to get off the app with you and use Whatsapp or Google Voice.
- They don't want to voice it...must be email or one of the above two apps for texting only.

The first time I got hit with these...it was surreal.  I had NEVER gotten so much attention from a dude...and he was PURTY. (They do have a good sense for what American women find attractive, I'll give them that.).  It was just days of overwhelmed with being romanced in a digital sense.  It made no logical sense...but I figured 'Eh...he's away from home...alone....he's letting his imagination get the better of him...no worries.'

Then...there was a day he just 'disappeared.'  It was WEIRD. No texts...no emails...nothing.   He finally comes back into the chatting to tell me he'd been mugged and could I help him.  Dunno how I was going to help him in Florida when he was in North Africa, but whatever.  (He said his job was soccer scout and he was looking at potential players.)  Then he busted out with 'Can you please wire me $3,000 to help me get my situation settled and pay my hotel bill that's due tomorrow.  They took all my money and my bank cards and it may be a week or so before I can get them replaced over seas.'

NOW it made sense.  But his form was HORRIBLE.  You don't just bust out with 3K immediately -- I told him 'Dude...you need to slow your roll -- don't just bust out with 3K:  You gave me sticker shock!  You start with something manageable...like 300.  OH...IT WENT TO THE WRONG BANK!  Can you wire 600 to THIS bank.' then you graduate to higher amounts...you shut it down with busting out the big amounts this soon.'  Blocked him immediately after that.

It's now insanely easy to spot them -- more often than not, I string them along so they can't bug anyone else for a while and post the app chats on some dating groups for shiats and giggles, because BOY...the formula they use doesn't change...but they sure as hell keep using it because it works on some chicks.

This biatch is one of the reasons they keep doing what they are doing:  It works enough to make it pay.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.