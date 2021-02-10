 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Matthew 6:5-6   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Allen Henry Vigneron, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit, Adam Maida, Dispensation, Dispensing, Lent, Holy Day of Obligation, general dispensation  
308 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 2:35 AM



Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Matthew 10:36 "A man's enemies shall be they of his own household."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure why two sentences of public religious instruction from the life of a guy who is known for public religious activity are supposed to be interpreted as meaning that all religious activity should be done in private, subs.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess offerings have been down since church went virtual, huh?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And bring money
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I gave up god for Lent. Fark these parasites.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The cult can't keep generations in the fold if the victims don't attend the weekly brainwashing ritual.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I cannot and will not cut my conscience to fit this year's fashions."

Lillian Hellman.
 
bittermang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Matthew 27:24-25
 
bittermang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guys, I miss Bevets.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
