(Patch)   Maybe you didn't grow up in the first house on your street to have color TV, or cable, or a video game system, or a computer, or whatever, but hey, "first house on your street to have a drive-through" is still available   (patch.com) divider line
2
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like nobody here sold crack.
 
billstewart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First two drive throughs, not sure in which order
- Taking the bus back from junior high, saw where a car had crashed into the front of a house.
- Block-away neighbor drove through the back of her garage, had put the car in drive instead of reverse.

Haven't seen one where I live now, though a car did barrel around the corner, hit a parked car, bashed it into another parked car. Driver and passenger took off on foot before I got outside to see the excitement.

Nobody had cable when I was growing up; antenna on the roof was enough to get all three channels (later all seven, but we weren't the first to get UHF so I had to go to my friend's house to watch the anime cartoons.)  In college, the area I lived was hilly and remote enough that you had to have cable to get TV; otherwise there was one station from the city 50 miles away that you could sort of get.
 
