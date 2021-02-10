 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Old habits die hard   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, Gerontology, Newspaper, French people, World, Europe, According to Jim, Death, 116-year-old French nun  
•       •       •

2216 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 7:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, subby.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Is it OK to kiss a Nun?
Yes, as long as you don't get in the habit.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
116 years old?!

How many busted knuckles does this equate to?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alma!!! Check your batteries!!!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Divinium is a helluva drug
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline too clever this early in the morning.

/ Nicely done Subbs
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't tell if she was asymptomatic or not.  At that age do you worry about the things that you are asymptomatic about, or are you relieved that as well as that being over with you probably don't have to worry about the flu this year, just cause there ain't none?
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I kind of want a farker to find a picture of said nun, photoshop her head into john mcclane's body where he is watching Hans fall off the sky scraper. Only instead of Hans falling, have it be Covid that is falling. The image is clear my head.
 
db2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Starring Bruce Willis and Whoopi Goldberg.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"In January, 81 of the 88 residents tested positive for the virus, and about 10 of them died, according to Var-Matin."

Da fuq?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: "In January, 81 of the 88 residents tested positive for the virus, and about 10 of them died, according to Var-Matin."

Da fuq?


When you get to 90, there's room between survived and died that is less clear...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How bad of a nun do you have to be if God doesn't want you hanging around.

/jk
//stay healthy ancient French nun lady
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.