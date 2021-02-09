 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Eight year old gets NPR to consider all of the things   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Dinosaur, Leo Shidla, NPR's oldest news show, Tyrannosaurus, Paleontology, local NPR station, Mammal, 8-year-old  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 6:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
minorshan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love kids like this. If he were an adult I'd have issues with his letter. But he's 8, and engaged in critical assessment of the media around him.

Party on, Dudisaur!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinosaurs are real.  Study it out
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

minorshan: I love kids like this. If he were an adult I'd have issues with his letter. But he's 8, and engaged in critical assessment of the media around him.

Party on, Dudisaur!


I find it hard to imagine an 8 year old having the patience to listen to NPR.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: minorshan: I love kids like this. If he were an adult I'd have issues with his letter. But he's 8, and engaged in critical assessment of the media around him.

Party on, Dudisaur!

I find it hard to imagine an 8 year old having the patience to listen to NPR.


his mom listens. My kid does too. It's either npr or classic rock. Deal with it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: minorshan: I love kids like this. If he were an adult I'd have issues with his letter. But he's 8, and engaged in critical assessment of the media around him.

Party on, Dudisaur!

I find it hard to imagine an 8 year old having the patience to listen to NPR.


I was that kid.  While All Things Considered is a lot of current news, there are always smaller stories that are interesting to all.  I loved road trips with my grandpa "jamming" to NPR.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Personally I'm not threatened by him and his acute lack of historical perspective AT ALL
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

th.bing.comView Full Size
th.bing.comView Full Size

Don't Sleep On Whales!  :>
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Dinosaurs are real.  Study it out


That's what the libby libs want you to believe.
Wake up sheeple. Where in the Bible did it say Jesus or Noah rode a dinosaur. Whar! WHAR!
 
tuxq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't think media outlets have the staff needed to discuss things outside the usual recipe of talking heads. If it's not partisan politics, celebrity gossip or Jerry Springer-esque viral videos, they don't know what to do with it. In the case of NPR, if that dinosaur was in a book about kids learning to choose their gender, oh farking boy would they ever have coverage.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nobody told him that pigeons are dinos yet?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does he listen to science friday? It seems like there are dino stories pretty often.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: I don't think media outlets have the staff needed to discuss things outside the usual recipe of talking heads. If it's not partisan politics, celebrity gossip or Jerry Springer-esque viral videos, they don't know what to do with it. In the case of NPR, if that dinosaur was in a book about kids learning to choose their gender, oh farking boy would they ever have coverage.


A series of kid's books about transgendered dinosaurs seems like a winner. You'd also have a built in ending for how they all went extinct.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

minorshan: I love kids like this. If he were an adult I'd have issues with his letter. But he's 8, and engaged in critical assessment of the media around him.

Party on, Dudisaur!


as long as he doesn't complain about humans not riding dinos, its all good.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: dr_iacovone: Dinosaurs are real.  Study it out

That's what the libby libs want you to believe.
Wake up sheeple. Where in the Bible did it say Jesus or Noah rode a dinosaur. Whar! WHAR!


no they were real, they went extinct just about 2000 years ago.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: minorshan: I love kids like this. If he were an adult I'd have issues with his letter. But he's 8, and engaged in critical assessment of the media around him.

Party on, Dudisaur!

I find it hard to imagine an 8 year old having the patience to listen to NPR.


it depends on whether his parents allowed him to plug in to the TV.  most kids are owned by the TV.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean the kid wants dinosaur stories with a solid dash of liberal horseshiat!!!1!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HumanFly: You mean the kid wants dinosaur stories with a solid dash of liberal horseshiat!!!1!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Will more dinosaur stories mean less time for Audie Cornish and Elsa Chang to talk? Good.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm always an advocate for more good science reporting in an age of such high scientific illiteracy & ignorance.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.