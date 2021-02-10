 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Man caught driving around with hand-painted number plates reading "Not stolen OK" was also disqualified, unregistered and uninsured. At 2am with his lights off of course   (abc.net.au) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Difficulty: No alcohol or meth in article.
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, it wasn't stolen. At least, it didn't mention it was stolen in the article.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He wasn't driving, he was traveling.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Police said that, on closer inspection, they found that the characters on the number plates had been altered. "

Inspectors' monocles aren't just for looks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yup, near where I grew up....
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cleanly, subby has not been watching TV sovereign citizen vids. Just seach for "sovereign citizen window" in YT for hours of amusement with mental defectives getting their car windows broken.
 
