(ABC7 San Francisco)   Today's "heart warming" story that is actually a living nightmare: Texas student gives up entire college savings to help her mom pay rent   (abc7news.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The GoFundMe campaign is infinitely worse for her being able to afford college than anything.

It will be seen as income.

Her "spend everything to help mom" idea WAS on the right track.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. This really hits home for me. A close relative of mine parents posted his college education savings as bail for a worthless piece of shiat cousin of his who was arrested multiple times for theft and in fact persuaded his mother to lend him his TV, which he then promptly hocked.

They posted his bail and he skipped town. He lost his entire savings because of that waste of oxygen. He had to get public assistance and was only able to afford a two year program.

These are the hard choices low income people have to make all the goddamn time.

Another high achieving young guy from West Virginia got into an Ivy League school a few years ago but didn't go because he couldn't afford books or dorm rent.

This sucks beyond all suck for that poor woman and other low income people. They'd better get a handle on this horrific income inequality situation.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butl hey, greatest country in the world right
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what's all this about a Universal Basic Income?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memes.ucoz.comView Full Size
 
jman144
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baka-san: Butl hey, greatest country in the world right


Yep. Remember this when Republicans are eating $1,000 an ounce caviar and $5,000 a glass champagne with YOUR retirement funds
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Should have the 'murica tag.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free, biatches.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The freaking media just won't tell the truth about how messed up this is.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Freedom isn't free, biatches.


Unless you're a rich Republican, it's free... because everyone else is picking up the tab
 
neongoats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


Turn off the Mike Rowe propaganda. Also, don't you hear what a shiat sandwich you just wrote is? Get into ivy league college? Sorry your mom was sick, you get to snake out clogged toilets for 40 years now.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.


I interpreted that as "this situation where college educated professionals are going homeless is going to drive people into the trades at rates that are going to necessarily body wages for those trades."
 
Skail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


Yes, because every trade skill advertises $100/hr wages if you have five years' experience. *eyeroll*
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How's the stimulus check thing working out for you guys. Is your economy feeling stimulated yet?
 
fat_free
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


Ya wanna know how I know you don't know any plumbers or other tradespeople?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


She said she wanted to be a medical research scientist.  I have a friend who does that for Eli Lilly.  Dude gets paid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.


They want to hire them to do their taxes, much as they like to hire people who despise government to govern them. Same logic.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
recently got accepted to Barnard College, a highly-rated Ivy League liberal arts college for women.


Well thats the problem right there, you were intentionally attempting to burn money in the first place. Go to a farking community college if liberal arts is all you can aspire to
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Columbia, like the rest of the Ivies, awards financial aid based on your ability to pay. If she really wants to go, I seriously doubt it will be a problem.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.


In August, my cast iron sewer pipe bust in my basement and caused right at 12K in damages.  TOOK ME A MONTH OUT to get a plumber booked.  If you do not think there is a serious trades gap, wait till you need a person in the trades.

Besides, just about anyone can be a plumber.  You only need to know 2 things: 1) shiat runs down hill and 2) don't chew your fingernails.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


Mike Rowe is not nearly as smart as he thinks he is.

Also, I think he should have a signature wave, but that's beside the point.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: recently got accepted to Barnard College, a highly-rated Ivy League liberal arts college for women.


Well thats the problem right there, you were intentionally attempting to burn money in the first place. Go to a farking community college if liberal arts is all you can aspire to


Not saying it's worth the money but a ton of people go from liberal arts undergraduate and then get a professional graduate degree.

You can be a philosophy major and then go to law school.  You can be a biology major and then go to med school.
 
Liadan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.


And how they don't understand that what the plumber charges isn't actually what the plumber takes home. There's a shiat-ton of overhead and insurance costs involved with that trade.

If they could maybe take some of that obsession and turn it into treating their actual plumber politely, that would also be nice.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Skail: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Yes, because every trade skill advertises $100/hr wages if you have five years' experience. *eyeroll*


If you're a laundry shoot plumber in an expensive Manhattan high rise, you can earn A LOT clearing out the dead prostitutes.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.


Well, they are shaitting all over everything.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: Butl hey, greatest country in the world right


USA USA USA, hey can I borrow a 20k to get my baby brain surgery, my insurance said it was an elective.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fat_free: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Ya wanna know how I know you don't know any plumbers or other tradespeople?


Eh, if I remember correctly the last time I had a plumber out it was like $125 for a guaranteed first hour and like $60 an hour after that.  Still pretty good money.

YMMV...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.

In August, my cast iron sewer pipe bust in my basement and caused right at 12K in damages.  TOOK ME A MONTH OUT to get a plumber booked.  If you do not think there is a serious trades gap, wait till you need a person in the trades.

Besides, just about anyone can be a plumber.  You only need to know 2 things: 1) shiat runs down hill and 2) don't chew your fingernails.


Gas pipes are threaded backwards. Drain lines are not pressurized (outside of some very specific industrial applications) and ffs, turn off the main (and seriously open local power breaker circuits if need be, unless you want to star in the obits) before you start your work. Then stick around after you cut it back on. Vent the air in the lines and make sure nothing else ruptures. Old pipes are janky like that.

(But I worked concrete. What do I know?)

For anyone shiatting on trades, I assure you, a man who works with his hands may never be rich, but he will never go hungry.

If you want money, though? Weld. And learn to do it underwater. Shiat sucks, but pays fat stacks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drew needs to give Karen a regular advice column on Fark.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BOOTSTRAPS!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.

In August, my cast iron sewer pipe bust in my basement and caused right at 12K in damages.  TOOK ME A MONTH OUT to get a plumber booked.  If you do not think there is a serious trades gap, wait till you need a person in the trades.

Besides, just about anyone can be a plumber.  You only need to know 2 things: 1) shiat runs down hill and 2) don't chew your fingernails.


1. Move out of the sticks.

2. My plumber is always telling me stories about his kids he sent to college so they didn't have to be plumbers. It's hard on the body as you get old and there's no plumber desk job to grade into. You fit pipe or you starve.

He's a great guy and he's made enough money to send his kids to school but he's in harder shape than coal miners I've known. He doesn't have illusions about his job.

We need free college / trade school so people can train for what they want to do. We also need continuing education and safety nets to help people transition out of trades they can no longer handle or desk jobs that have been obviated by change.

Life is complicated. Show some empathy for this kid who saved her mom.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trades are great, but Mike Rowe is about 50% promoting trades and 50% resentment of non-trades people.  There's always an undercurrent of resentment of people who don't do "real" work.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Collage is a waste of time.
 
Liadan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: cowgirl toffee: 
Besides, just about anyone can be a plumber.  You only need to know 2 things: 1) shiat runs down hill and 2) don't chew your fingernails.

Gas pipes are threaded backwards. Drain lines are not pressurized (outside of some very specific industrial applications) and ffs, turn off the main (and seriously open local power breaker circuits if need be, unless you want to star in the obits) before you start your work. Then stick around after you cut it back on. Vent the air in the lines and make sure nothing else ruptures. Old pipes are janky like that.

(But I worked concrete. What do I know?)

For anyone shiatting on trades, I assure you, a man who works with his hands may never be rich, but he will never go hungry.

If you want money, though? Weld. And learn to do it underwater. Shiat sucks, but pays fat stacks.


It's amazing how many people don't understand how much math and science is involved in actually getting shiat to run downhill, much less run downhill safely without contaminating their drinking water.

And you aren't kidding about the underwater welding.
 
fedorafadares
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Columbia, like the rest of the Ivies, awards financial aid based on your ability to pay. If she really wants to go, I seriously doubt it will be a problem.


You clearly have never experienced the stress of digging change out of your couch to buy gas. If you can't afford the gas to get to your Ivy League school, all the free tuition in the world won't help you.

Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs is a useful concept to understand.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Tyrone Slothrop: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Amazing how conservatives want everyone to be plumbers. They seem to be obsessed with them.

In August, my cast iron sewer pipe bust in my basement and caused right at 12K in damages.  TOOK ME A MONTH OUT to get a plumber booked.  If you do not think there is a serious trades gap, wait till you need a person in the trades.

Besides, just about anyone can be a plumber.  You only need to know 2 things: 1) shiat runs down hill and 2) don't chew your fingernails.


This.

Learn to lay tile. I'm paying mine $55/sf for shower floors and $18/sf for regular ass 12x12 porcelain. My plumber? $25k to plumb a 3 bedroom home. My roofer? $15k to roof a 50 square home.

People want to know why housing is unaffordable, maybe they need to understand why trades are making these days.

Construction costs are farking unreal anymore.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So... run for office & steal the money back.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.


Or she can take the one life she has and do what she can to do what it is she wants to do rather than what someone else who isn't living her life wants. That is why people even bother to go to college or any other education past high school. Some people want to be plumbers, roofers, machinists, etc. Go for that if it's what you want. This young woman wants to do something different, and she should be supported in that just the same.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ugh. She made a terrible decision.

Don't destroy your future to bail out your parent. Help is supposed to flow downward, not upward. If Mom made poor financial decisions, that's on her. That shouldn't result in the destruction of the daughter's future.

Yes, help find Mom a new job. Yes, research resources that can help Mom get through her own crisis. But DON'T give up your own college fund and destroy your own prospects.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rewind2846: cowgirl toffee: You know what's crazy... she could go into a trade, get paid while learning, fill a trades gap, and in 5 years get paid $100 an hour and make a good living as a plumber or whatever.

Or she can spend thousands in college and make $20 bucks an hour as a McD's manager because her field is full.

Or she can take the one life she has and do what she can to do what it is she wants to do rather than what someone else who isn't living her life wants. That is why people even bother to go to college or any other education past high school. Some people want to be plumbers, roofers, machinists, etc. Go for that if it's what you want. This young woman wants to do something different, and she should be supported in that just the same.


Not saying you're wrong, but it sounds like she's stuck paying her mom's rent - not living her dreams.

Dreams don't pay the bills. Work does. As always, choose wisely.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Liadan: W_Scarlet: cowgirl toffee: 
Besides, just about anyone can be a plumber.  You only need to know 2 things: 1) shiat runs down hill and 2) don't chew your fingernails.

Gas pipes are threaded backwards. Drain lines are not pressurized (outside of some very specific industrial applications) and ffs, turn off the main (and seriously open local power breaker circuits if need be, unless you want to star in the obits) before you start your work. Then stick around after you cut it back on. Vent the air in the lines and make sure nothing else ruptures. Old pipes are janky like that.

(But I worked concrete. What do I know?)

For anyone shiatting on trades, I assure you, a man who works with his hands may never be rich, but he will never go hungry.

If you want money, though? Weld. And learn to do it underwater. Shiat sucks, but pays fat stacks.

It's amazing how many people don't understand how much math and science is involved in actually getting shiat to run downhill, much less run downhill safely without contaminating their drinking water.

And you aren't kidding about the underwater welding.


A friend of mine was "invited" to join the U.S. Navy and ended up on a welding team. He's never been short of work.
 
