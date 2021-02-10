 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Heavy)   In 2018, some nutjob threatened to kill his doctor. Can you guess why this is coming up now?   (heavy.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Police, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, Gregory Ulrich, Facebook page, Constable, victims' names, mass shooting, health clinic  
•       •       •

1598 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 8:29 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I used Norco for years to treat back pain (none anymore).  I can testify that even when used as prescribed, they can cause severe irritability when they wear off.

Very severe.

I recognized it for what it was, since that kind of rage isn't me.  But I can only imagine what it would do to someone who is already prone to such behavior...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I used Norco for years to treat back pain (none anymore).  I can testify that even when used as prescribed, they can cause severe irritability when they wear off.

Very severe.

I recognized it for what it was, since that kind of rage isn't me.  But I can only imagine what it would do to someone who is already prone to such behavior...


That's called opiod withdrawl. Opioids are physically addictive.

Still not a reason to murder someone. Or multiple people. And bomb a clinic.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?


No kidding! If you get away with death threats because you're mentally incompetent, you shouldn't get to keep your guns. After all, you just said you're to mentally incompetent to be responsible for death threats!

This countries gun laws need revision.
Badly.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

leeto2: He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate in this case.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The staff at Allina had sought to ban him from the campus and he was charged with violating a restraining order, but the case was tossed when he was declared mentally incompetent, according to the Star Tribune.

sorry, we can't do anything about the crazy guy because he's crazy...
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
article: 'The staff at Allina had sought to ban him from the campus and he was charged with violating a restraining order, but the case was tossed when he was declared mentally incompetent'

If the legal system had upheld that violation, would this have occurred?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...believing doctors had tortured him"If he had said physical therapists and I was on the jury, I would have to acquit.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leeto2: He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?


perhaps it was illegally obtained ?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: This countries gun laws need revision.
Badly.


But clearly not as badly as our education system.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ulrich was known to local LEO due to drinking and driving. He frequently called threatening to kill his doctor and blow up the clinic well in advance of this incident. But he was not declared a threat to himself and others and involuntarily committed.

Okay.

We used to understand that dangerous people had to be removed from the larger society at least for a time. Sometimes, if they will not or cannot stay compliant with a medication regimen that renders them NOT a danger to society, they have to spend the rest of their lives in a special facility except for those occasions when they are given a pass to go into the local town.

We need to grow up and cope with the fact that not every person is going to be a productive taxpayer, but they are still people and, if they need to be cared for, it is the larger society's responsibility to care for them. We need to rebuild our long-term residential psychiatric facilities.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeto2: He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?


Shall not be infringed.
What part of that don't you libshiats understand?
Can you not read?
It doesn't say that the people have the right to keep and bear arms, except drunks, junkies, tweekers, schizophrenics, minors, wife beaters, kiddie f**kers, Nazis and sociopaths.
It says that the people have the right to keep and arm bears.
And crazy, drunk, high, evil people are still people, by golly!!
Learn to read, morans.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: leeto2: He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?

[media1.tenor.com image 406x360]


Canada's mass shooter wasn't allowed to own a gun and when his arsenal was reported nobody did anything about it. The police are good at handing out parking tickets but they don't like doing real police work.
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'The staff at Allina had sought to ban him from the campus and he was charged with violating a restraining order, but the case was tossed when he was declared mentally incompetent'

If the legal system had upheld that violation, would this have occurred?


Doubtful, someone who is willing to commit murder is likely willing to violate a restraining order.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ulrich was taken for an investigation; he had health issues relating to back surgeries, the newspaper said.

Does back surgery ever actually do anybody any good, or is it just that I only hear about people who have horrible experiences with it because if it works they don't bother to talk about it?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Five people were wounded, according to dispatch audio, which also indicated the suspect had homemade bombs and possibly a briefcase.

Oh dear God, not a BRIEFCASE! Is there no end to this horror?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: The staff at Allina had sought to ban him from the campus and he was charged with violating a restraining order, but the case was tossed when he was declared mentally incompetent, according to the Star Tribune.

sorry, we can't do anything about the crazy guy because he's crazy...


Happens all the time, especially for mentally ill people who are juuuuust over the line from being violent.  They can be Baker Acted for a couple days, but then they are let loose and go back to what they were doing.

nanim: If the legal system had upheld that violation, would this have occurred?


Usually restraining orders include orders to surrender your weapons.  But like most gun laws in the US, they are only selectively enforced (but when they are enforced, they are quite severe).
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
time for a new rule america:

you start publicly threatening to kill people- your doctor, your ex, your dad, your senator, the cheif justice of the USSC and his kids, your teacher, whatever-

and you lose ALL your guns and ammo. ALL of it. for at least 5 years. and you go on EVERY local, state, and federal domestic terrorist watchlist.

and you receive mandatory, free, mental health and anger management treatment/counseling.

is this "unreasonable" and "extreme"? probably.

you know what ELSE is "unreasonable" and "extreme"?

living in a country that legally and culturally just accepts near-daily "active shooter events" and knows that any public store or building, any school, any government facility, and even the halls of the capital could become scenes of violence at any time....

your "freedom" to be pissed off and believe FB conspiracies, while armed, should NEVER supercede everybody else's "freedom" to stay alive.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And now this piece of shiat can spend the rest of his life in a small cell with no access to anything stronger than Tylenol.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Some nutjob" is what the civilized world refers to as "A Typical American".

/you all gots a gun problem in your country
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you find your more irritable...try a vitamin b pill..."just a lil tip from your uncle Lar"
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeto2: He was unfit to stand for trial for violating a restraining order, yet fit enough to own a gun?


Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g70E-​4​5XVDg
 
Bruscar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: nanim: article: 'The staff at Allina had sought to ban him from the campus and he was charged with violating a restraining order, but the case was tossed when he was declared mentally incompetent'

If the legal system had upheld that violation, would this have occurred?

Doubtful, someone who is willing to commit murder is likely willing to violate a restraining order.


I've helped several people obtain restraining orders. They work as well as local LEO. If local LEO take restraining orders seriously, they are an extremely useful tool in protecting vulnerable people. If local LEO does not take restraining orders seriously because LEO is second guessing the judge on the validity of the order though the judge heard the evidence and LEO  did not; the victim is a racial minority; the victim is gay; the victim is male, or any other excuse: then, the implications you hint at are quite correct. The restraining order enrages the perpetrator and those charged with reigning him in are sitting under a thin blue line flag eating doughnuts.

Fortunately, in the state I am in, the largest counties have a small subset of LEO specially training in domestic violence issues. It seems to make them better cops in every aspect of the job. They are just a cut above. We really ought to replace training LEO in military assault tactics with training on domestic violence as well as dealing responsibly with the mentally ill.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.