 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Curbed)   Manhattan will have an honest-to-goodness beach by 2023, which will become a squalid vermin-infested feces-strewn hellscape by 2024   (curbed.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, High Line, New York City, Chelsea, Manhattan, Battery Park, Manhattan, tons of sand, Chelsea Piers, part of the design team  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2021 at 8:43 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sure to become a prime sunbathing and Nutcracker-selling location.

Okay New Yorkers, what the hell does this mean?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

toddalmighty: sure to become a prime sunbathing and Nutcracker-selling location.

Okay New Yorkers, what the hell does this mean?


Nutcrackers

/I had to look it up
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm illegal booze
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty expensive needle exchange
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who the hell wants to swim in the Hudson?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You mean by 2023.1.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Who the hell wants to swim in the Hudson?


Who the hell wants to swim anywhere in NYC? Ah, yes, just your average day at the beach ... with twenty million other people fighting over that prime real estate.

No. Farking. Thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Who the hell wants to swim in the Hudson?


People that want to avoid the crowds in the east river
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Nick Nostril: Who the hell wants to swim in the Hudson?

Who the hell wants to swim anywhere in NYC? Ah, yes, just your average day at the beach ... with twenty million other people fighting over that prime real estate.

No. Farking. Thanks.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Looks like  Huey Lewis and the News video.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Who the hell wants to swim in the Hudson?


People who heard "Suicide hotline, please hold."

To be fair, while it isn't fit to swim in, it is a lot better than it was.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Linked story:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Or "Man goes from selling illusionary dreams of happiness to the naive and gullible to selling illusionary dreams of happiness to the naive and gullible."
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.