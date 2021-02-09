 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Now that I've been in jail for a month I'm sorry. Honest   (apnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's see how sorry you are after 20 years in Leavenworth.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you believe the government is correctly prosecuting the (former) president, you can't at the same time hold criminally culpable those who were incited, because the people incited become victims," Watkins said in an interview.

Wrong.  Just because trump tells you to be a hooligan doesn't mean you can be a hooligan and not face any consequences.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every man is the hero of his own life story.
Live your dreams idiot.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm willing to compromise. Let him wear the costume and face paint in jai .
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't seem like a very sincere apology. I think it needs to be more organic.

*giggle*
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: "If you believe the government is correctly prosecuting the (former) president, you can't at the same time hold criminally culpable those who were incited, because the people incited become victims," Watkins said in an interview.

Wrong.  Just because trump tells you to be a hooligan doesn't mean you can be a hooligan and not face any consequences.


Sure, and a hitman is the victim of the person who hired him.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's check the historical durability of the "just following orders" defense...
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was feeling a bit of sympathy until I read, ", ...and wrote a note to then-Vice President Mike Pence saying, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."


Yeah, no.  Off to the "Big House" with you.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Let's check the historical durability of the "just following orders" defense...


Sadly, I think it will hold up better than it should.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Let's check the historical durability of the "just following orders" defense...


Not well
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is sorry... he got caught, due to getting filmed by other MAGA idiots.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's sorry he's facing consequences of his own actions.  Like most of the Trumpers who participated, he was fine with being recorded to show off that he was there for the "revolution".
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though I do think that lack of access to his normal dopamine hate fix might be letting his brain work a bit better.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: I was feeling a bit of sympathy until I read, ", ...and wrote a note to then-Vice President Mike Pence saying, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."


Yeah, no.  Off to the "Big House" with you.


There is actually video of him doing it and showing it to the camera.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let us know how you feel in 5 to 10.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: "If you believe the government is correctly prosecuting the (former) president, you can't at the same time hold criminally culpable those who were incited, because the people incited become victims," Watkins said in an interview.

Wrong.  Just because trump tells you to be a hooligan doesn't mean you can be a hooligan and not face any consequences.


Also, based on what these guys claim to believe, I can believe any damn thing I want, no matter how bat-crap crazy it sounds.

Example: I'll see your Democrat pedophile-cannibal shadow government cabal in a pizza parlor basement and raise you a, er, hmmm...

Shoot. That has child molesters, cannibals (with pizza! Pizza cannibals!) AND a basement. This is harder than I thought.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: Chansley said he's coming to terms with events leading to the riot and asked people to "be patient with me and other peaceful people who, like me, are having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country."

Oh fark you.  Nothing "happened to you".  You were useful idiots, who wanted to install a fascist dictator, nothing less.  You should be hanging at the end of the rope tied in a noose around your neck until dead.  You don't care deeply about the country.  If you did, you wouldn't have committed sedition at the least, or more accurately(IMHO) treason.  You deserve to spend the rest of your life in jail, not asking for sympathy.  FOADIAF.
 
tennyson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"If you believe the government is correctly prosecuting the (former) president, you can't at the same time hold criminally culpable those who were incited"

ORLY?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's sorry he's in prison.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

homeless_need_help: BizarreMan: "If you believe the government is correctly prosecuting the (former) president, you can't at the same time hold criminally culpable those who were incited, because the people incited become victims," Watkins said in an interview.

Wrong.  Just because trump tells you to be a hooligan doesn't mean you can be a hooligan and not face any consequences.

Also, based on what these guys claim to believe, I can believe any damn thing I want, no matter how bat-crap crazy it sounds.

Example: I'll see your Democrat pedophile-cannibal shadow government cabal in a pizza parlor basement and raise you a, er, hmmm...

Shoot. That has child molesters, cannibals (with pizza! Pizza cannibals!) AND a basement. This is harder than I thought.


Republicans are running forced skin-color conversions on children out of storage rental units and selling them to Mormons!

shiat, I forgot some form of barbaric monstrous consumption ironically clashing with the presence of another food. I forgot food altogether!

You're right, this is going to take some practice.

The important thing is, when we're done; we'll be free to commit all the crimes we want in the name of our "political view"
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I supported Donald Trump...

Fark user imageView Full Size

And all I got was this lousy orange jumpsuit!!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lots of people find religion in jail and truly repent for their crimes. Doesn't give them a key to the door.

And calling yourself a victim shows just how little you are sorry about your actions. True repentance has, at its base, acceptance of your personal responsibility for your actions.
 
BigMax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hugram: He is sorry... he got caught, due to getting filmed by other MAGA idiots.


Well, maybe some of them were caught because they got filmed by their fellow idiots, but this guy wanted attention.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Let's check the historical durability of the "just following orders" defense...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The people who pump millions of dollars into campaigns to support shiatty politicians are way worse, but they aren't stupid enough to do stuff like this. And they chuckle at this guy from their mansions.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is CNN Coumo trying to grow a goatee?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's sorry he's got a roommate now who's really into his organic meat fetish
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country - Surprise At Sick Bay
Youtube 0r4kzuMOF-U


"What you want is irrelevant. What you've chosen is at hand!"
 
Underemployed in Greenland
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Our language really needs to have different words for sorrow due to facing consequences and sorrow due to causing others suffering.
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeto2: I was feeling a bit of sympathy until I read, ", ...and wrote a note to then-Vice President Mike Pence saying, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."


Yeah, no.  Off to the "Big House" with you.


Context aside, that note alone shouldn't constitute a threat.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: He's sorry he's facing consequences of his own actions. Like most of the Trumpers who participated, he was fine with being recorded to show off that he was there for the "revolution".


Co-conspirators, to each other: "Pics, or it didn't happen!"
Prosecutors, to co-conspirators: "Hey, thanks for all this free evidence!"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really want this guy to represent himself in court in full costume and just start doing that unintelligible howling chant in response to every thing. Unfortunately this ill-conceived strategy could actually work in 'Merica
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop the squeal!
 
0100010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really sick of hearing from this ass clown.  Do we really need daily updates as to the mental state of this chucklehead?  I look forward to the day he's sentenced and hope to never hear about him or his stupid desires.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x370]

He's sorry he's got a roommate now who's really into his organic meat fetish


Well, you can tell he's horny.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: I supported Donald Trump...
[Fark user image 650x867]
And all I got was this lousy orange jumpsuit!!!


That's not him. This is him:
abc27.comView Full Size
/looks wimpy without his horns
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: "If you believe the government is correctly prosecuting the (former) president, you can't at the same time hold criminally culpable those who were incited, because the people incited become victims," Watkins said in an interview.

Wrong.  Just because trump tells you to be a hooligan doesn't mean you can be a hooligan and not face any consequences.


Wow, that's really his argument? I almost feel a little pity for him now, what with the stupid and all.

Nope, never mind. It went away.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blender61: Every man is the hero of his own life story.
Live your dreams idiot.


I'm like the smart ass sidekick who gave up halfway through the first chapter.

I suppose I still go along with the plot, but stick my neck out for no reward?

This guy? He thought he was the hero or maybe he thinks we farking care about his diet and weird relationship with his mom.

He's an asshole and he raised arms against our Nation. Some farkers need to pay, to make sure people hesitate the next time.

But what do I know, I'm just a sidekick.
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think his lawyer was the lawyer for the St. Louis couple that held the BLM crowd off with a semi auto weapon, pink shirt, and mustard stained wife.

Huh.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like the others currently awaiting trial, he was really banking on a pre-emptive pardon.
That's why their "revolution" took on the tone of idiots gate crashing a rock concert.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
30 years.
No parole.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Play stupid games .. He won't do well in prison ..
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 30 years.
No parole.


Parole isn't a factor in federal prison sentences. You get sentenced to 10 years, your ass is their for 10 years.
 
Pincy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Come on people, doesn't a white guy's apology mean anything any more?
 
