(CNN)   Another Trump rioter makes a request to leave the USA on a vacation to be married. It's all white, guys. It's his white as an American to visit Peru, and no judge should interfere with that white   (cnn.com) divider line
    Amusing, Judge, Jury, Law, Misdemeanor, Donald Trump, South America, Disorderly conduct, Court  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Danger Mouse | It's All White White Wonder
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't shinning path doing a come back tour in Peru?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WHITE
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seal Team White
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Isn't shinning path doing a come back tour in Peru?


hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let him leave.

Just don't let him back in!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF?

Then again, we do consider people innocent until proven guilty. Is the defendant a flight risk of a threat to the community? Fark, yes!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send him to Peru

In a box
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine you dumb farks, you let them leave, they don't come back, you get the boot
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such obsession with skin color.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Peru have an extradition treaty with the US?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can go on one condition. If you don't come back, your citizenship is revoked.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whites have more whites than others?
/who knew
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When are they going to start locking up all the deplorable in special camps? Let them experience the Glory of American Democracy firsthand!
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked in with Peru to see how they feel about having this idiot in their country?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why does fark hate love?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So... a guy radicalized by hatred of illegal immigrants plans to flee to Peru and become an illegal immigrant?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
♬ WHOAH HO! DON'T PAY NO MIND!
YOU'RE WHITE AND YOU'RE A MAGAT. YOU WON'T BE DOIN' ANY TIME!
HEY! GO OUT AND PLAY! ♬
 
saywhonow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm gonna put a hard no on that, boss.
 
winterbraid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
every lawyer in america who represents a black person should be drafting motions based on this insanity.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: WTF?

Then again, we do consider people innocent until proven guilty. Is the defendant a flight risk of a threat to the community? Fark, yes!


FTFA

Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.
 
vrax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He was in the capitol building. Anyone who went in needs to be held without bail.  We've bombed people just because they happened to be around terrorists and these assholes were participants.  Being held is the least they deserve.  Flying off to another country to get married is an absurd request to even consider.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am a bit surprised Trump hasn't formed an idyllic new settlement in French Guyana....
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Why does fark hate love?


Because most of the people on here weren't hugged enough as children.

You can spot them by the letters "TF"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Has anyone checked in with Peru to see how they feel about having this idiot in their country?


Moreover, has anyone verified that this fiance is an actual person and that they are aware they're getting married to this guy?  And, for curiosity, is this woman one of the ethnic groups local to Peru by birth (or failing that some other south/central American ethnicity), and is she aware her soon-to-be husband gets his lulz by hanging out with violent white supremacists?  Or is she a white American who lives in Peru for work or something.  The filing for this request is pretty light on details -- I'd hope it would take more than "gee whiz your honor, sorry about the crimes but I have this, uh, thing that's definitely real that I need to do somewhere that's not jail. Cool?"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trumper with a mail order bride? It's more common than you think.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.


dericwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A white dude from KY marrying some South American Hispanic woman? Really?

/Sounds like he's doing international sex trafficking on the side
 
Azz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are there any Trump supporters in this thread? Show yourselves so I can piss on you
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Doctor Funkenstein: Has anyone checked in with Peru to see how they feel about having this idiot in their country?

Moreover, has anyone verified that this fiance is an actual person and that they are aware they're getting married to this guy?  And, for curiosity, is this woman one of the ethnic groups local to Peru by birth (or failing that some other south/central American ethnicity), and is she aware her soon-to-be husband gets his lulz by hanging out with violent white supremacists?  Or is she a white American who lives in Peru for work or something.  The filing for this request is pretty light on details -- I'd hope it would take more than "gee whiz your honor, sorry about the crimes but I have this, uh, thing that's definitely real that I need to do somewhere that's not jail. Cool?"


It's gonna be interesting when she, and her family, start getting phone calls from every news org in the farking world. That wedding might become a but more...hypothetical...instead of a sure thing.
 
dericwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I am a bit surprised Trump hasn't formed an idyllic new settlement in French Guyana....


He'll have a wonderful spread of McDonald burgers, fish filets, fries and unlimited kool-aid drinks.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Doctor Funkenstein: Has anyone checked in with Peru to see how they feel about having this idiot in their country?

Moreover, has anyone verified that this fiance is an actual person and that they are aware they're getting married to this guy?  And, for curiosity, is this woman one of the ethnic groups local to Peru by birth (or failing that some other south/central American ethnicity), and is she aware her soon-to-be husband gets his lulz by hanging out with violent white supremacists?  Or is she a white American who lives in Peru for work or something.  The filing for this request is pretty light on details -- I'd hope it would take more than "gee whiz your honor, sorry about the crimes but I have this, uh, thing that's definitely real that I need to do somewhere that's not jail. Cool?"


Yup, whole lot of this, too.  It does sort of have a "my girlfriend lives in Canada, you've never met her" vibe to it.
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Trumper with a mail order bride? It's more common than you think.


I think I've got one of those in the family. He got his mail-order bride many years ago but if he voted, I'm guessing it was for Trump. (Freaking nightmare of a family if you ask me, well, all of us in genetic line, but one of HIS kids is in jail.)
 
Azz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: Phony_Soldier: Why does fark hate love?

Because most of the people on here weren't hugged enough as children.

You can spot them by the letters "TF"



ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If he booked the flight anytime after Dec 31st, the judge should not even consider the request.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dericwater: A white dude from KY marrying some South American Hispanic woman? Really?

/Sounds like he's doing international sex trafficking on the side


Isn't marrying an underage foreigner so you can bring her back to the States illegal?
 
vincentfox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WHAT HAPPENED TO FEMA CAMPS??!!!!

I lived for years as a Republican, with the ever-present threat of black helicopters that would scoop up Real Americans and drop you into FEMA camps.    I am very disappointed that I may never see this happen.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mr_a:

Right?
Or, he can leave his heart at Cerro Campana, and have his body shipped home.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Why does fark hate love?


I love to hate love, and I love to love hate, but love to think that later I'll hate the hater not the game.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude is from Kentucky. His Peruvian fiance is probably a Nigerian prince he met on the internet!
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: AirForceVet: WTF?

Then again, we do consider people innocent until proven guilty. Is the defendant a flight risk of a threat to the community? Fark, yes!

FTFA

Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.


Might be normal for travel requests with no opposition from the DOJ, but ask to be released on your own recognizance with no bond and see what happens.

You might end up in solitary on Rikers Island for 2+ years before charges are dropped.

/Applies only if black.
//Yes, there are different justice systems for different groups.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mr_a: Let him leave.

Just don't let him back in!


I accidentally your entire quote.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: New Rising Sun: Doctor Funkenstein: Has anyone checked in with Peru to see how they feel about having this idiot in their country?

Moreover, has anyone verified that this fiance is an actual person and that they are aware they're getting married to this guy?  And, for curiosity, is this woman one of the ethnic groups local to Peru by birth (or failing that some other south/central American ethnicity), and is she aware her soon-to-be husband gets his lulz by hanging out with violent white supremacists?  Or is she a white American who lives in Peru for work or something.  The filing for this request is pretty light on details -- I'd hope it would take more than "gee whiz your honor, sorry about the crimes but I have this, uh, thing that's definitely real that I need to do somewhere that's not jail. Cool?"

Yup, whole lot of this, too.  It does sort of have a "my girlfriend lives in Canada, you've never met her" vibe to it.


Yeah, except Canada taking in any plague rats at the moment. Wasn't Peru incredibly strict with travellers at one point? I'm surprised they let people who attend maskless insurrections into the country.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: AirForceVet: WTF?

Then again, we do consider people innocent until proven guilty. Is the defendant a flight risk of a threat to the community? Fark, yes!

FTFA

Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.


I wonder how many of those people allowed to travel tried to commit insurrection, terrorism, murder, and trying to overthrow democracy.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Excelsior: gar1013: Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.

Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Nazi running to South America?

Why, I've never heard of such a thing.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has it been pointed out yet that there is a farking PANDEMIC happening. It should be a hard NO!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Does Peru have an extradition treaty with the US?


Yes.

List of 75 countries without extradition treaties with the USA (~1/4th of the way down).
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Yum! Mayo and cream cheese on white with the crust cut off! My favorite!"
 
