(Jalopnik)   Drunk driving cop runs into house at 70mph, injuring a woman and killing a dog. Expect the woman to soon be arrested for assaulting a police officer   (jalopnik.com) divider line
22
441 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 10:47 PM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is a dog killing method, I would not have thought up. Do they spend like a whole month on dog killing technique at the academy?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pure gold from the comments...

He should have called...

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐□-□

(⌐□_□)

ACAB.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Me and girlfriend cop driving on back roads in Ohio in the middle of the night....speeding.
Cop pulls us over.
Fifth of Brandy half empty in front seat.
Drunk as schit.
She driving and shows her badge and ID.
Cop...OK slow down and be more careful while driving.
Profit!
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the house for "obstructing "!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of bad cop stories today...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Expect the woman to soon be arrested for assaulting a police officer?

How can you tell she's not a woman of color?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he was drinking at a bar on the premises of a Fraternal Order of Police. What do you suppose the odds are that the bar or bartender is going to get in trouble under the state dram shop law?
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: A lot of bad cop stories today...


Yeah. It being a day ending with -y and all.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Vespers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who can afford to shoot dogs these days, ammunition is expensive.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby might be joking, but I can really see other officers talking to the woman trying to "convince her" not to press charges or sue.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, there's a chance the woman had a prior jaywalking conviction. The cop did the right thing by taking that dangerous criminal off the streets!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby stated he didn't know where Campbell was that night. From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

I don't know where he was prior [to the accident]. I think there's still some confusion. I have not spoken to the guy. I'm talking to my folks here, and they're still not sure whether [Campbell] was here or not.

Well that makes perfect sense. It's not like law enforcement is one of those careers where paying attention to details is important.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Expect the woman to soon be arrested for assaulting a police officer?

How can you tell she's not a woman of color?


She wasn't shot dead right there.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Pure gold from the comments...

He should have called...

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐□-□

(⌐□_□)

ACAB.


Win.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
F*cking cops. What a gigantic piece of sh*t.

I think the best part of him ran down the crack of his momma's ass and ended up a brown stain on the mattress.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dodge Dart

Bullseye!

Lol, what was the last year a freaking dodge dart rolled off an assembly line?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Dodge Dart

Bullseye!

Lol, what was the last year a freaking dodge dart rolled off an assembly line?


Pretty sure the Fiat-based Dart was discontinued in 2016.

Not sure if five years is a long time to keep a vehicle, even for a cop.

Interesting thing is this is pretty much the only cop in the entire US who doesn't either drive the civilian version of his police car, a Cadillac, or a luxury SUV. Wonder where his money's going?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Badafuco: Dodge Dart

Bullseye!

Lol, what was the last year a freaking dodge dart rolled off an assembly line?

Pretty sure the Fiat-based Dart was discontinued in 2016.

Not sure if five years is a long time to keep a vehicle, even for a cop.

Interesting thing is this is pretty much the only cop in the entire US who doesn't either drive the civilian version of his police car, a Cadillac, or a luxury SUV. Wonder where his money's going?


Alcohol, obviously.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Expect the woman to soon be arrested for assaulting a police officer?

How can you tell she's not a woman of color?


Zip code?
Not named after a luxury car?
Can pronounce the word ask?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Standard police practice is to park a squad car in front of her house and to follow her every time she goes some place.  They'll do this until she signs a legal document absolving the police of any wrong-doing.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

