(MacRumors)   Who watches the watches? Not this crime scene investigator accused of murdering his wife in just 18 steps   (macrumors.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
People who are anxious to punch out?
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as the investigators found his Apple Watch they knew he would pay a price for his crime
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness I have a Garmin watch. And I can personally verify the wife is snoring unfortunately the watch doesn't record audio?

Or does it? F*ck.

*off to boil a pot of oil*

/s
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So she stopped moving 9 minutes before he started moving? And he only took 18 steps which is hardly any movement at all. The data they're giving in TFA isn't really making sense to me.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bing bang bong
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the guy's innocent or anything but 18 steps sounds more like tossing and turning for a period of time in bed than committing a murder. If I owned a smart watch I'd probably see how many steps I take in my sleep out of curiosity as a restless heavy sleeper. When I delivered pizza I used the step counting app that was pre-installed on my phone for shiats and giggles and it was usually between 15 and 20 thousand. That's not delivery numbers, that's retail numbers. Makes me wonder how many of those steps were bumps in the road.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: So she stopped moving 9 minutes before he started moving? And he only took 18 steps which is hardly any movement at all. The data they're giving in TFA isn't really making sense to me.


18 steps is a trip to the toilet and back.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Almost exactly half of 39 steps.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm also assuming a crime scene investigator might have an interest in pulling off the perfect crime so it seems highly unlikely he wasn't actually wearing the watch during the deed. That said, I would never bet money against human stupidity.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: I'm also assuming a crime scene investigator might have an interest in pulling off the perfect crime so it seems highly unlikely he wasn't actually wearing the watch during the deed. That said, I would never bet money against human stupidity.


and helpfully leaving a fingerprint on the murder weapon
 
