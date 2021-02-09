 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Utopian Disneyland for seniors or Orwellian Stepford nightmare? A look inside America's largest retirement community   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes.  The Disney veneer covers horrors that beggar belief.  Always
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As I grew up in Florida, the whole concept of isolated communities made up of only those 55 years old and up seemed gross. Who wants to live surrounded by old people? I found it hard enough in a mixed neighborhood with a majority of elderly residents.

Now that I'm eligible to live in such places, I have no interest in living in them. I stay out amongst the community of my fellow humans.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
24 yrs ago, I looked at The Villages for my Parents.  It's a company town, where they even own the mortgage company, so they know everything about you.  My Folks were so appalled the 86ed the idea of The Villages.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It reminds me of the movie "Downsizing".
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's the repeat tag?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As I grew up in Florida, the whole concept of isolated communities made up of only those 55 years old and up seemed gross. Who wants to live surrounded by old people? I found it hard enough in a mixed neighborhood with a majority of elderly residents.

Now that I'm eligible to live in such places, I have no interest in living in them. I stay out amongst the community of my fellow humans.


Dude, stop ruining it for the rest of us and just leave us younger people alone. You're ruining it for the rest of us.

/seriously, that's what you sound like
//I do get your point about who you surround yourself with
///you just come off as seeing those older people as not "fellow humans"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AirForceVet: As I grew up in Florida, the whole concept of isolated communities made up of only those 55 years old and up seemed gross. Who wants to live surrounded by old people? I found it hard enough in a mixed neighborhood with a majority of elderly residents.

Now that I'm eligible to live in such places, I have no interest in living in them. I stay out amongst the community of my fellow humans.

Dude, stop ruining it for the rest of us and just leave us younger people alone. You're ruining it for the rest of us.

/seriously, that's what you sound like
//I do get your point about who you surround yourself with
///you just come off as seeing those older people as not "fellow humans"


You might change your mind upon meeting some of them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder what the HOA is like.
 
Eravior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Retirement communities always seemed terrible. That place especially.

The Villages Florida | Bothering Jesus | Kathleen Madigan
Youtube tFTR16Z2VGE
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So if every residence is for retirees, they have to import all the labor from the outside? What a strange game.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One could avoid the weirdos and golf all the time.
 
Road_King
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Solution:  Couple of MOABs
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I look at this and then I look at the Quaker retirement community my folks live in and shake my head.  Folks from the Villages wouldn't last more than a week there and vice versa.

/Not a golf course in sight
//Beehives and great honey are more the norm.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And crap, I just realized *I'm* eligible to live there.

I'm not that old, and I don't think I'll ever be old enough to live there
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did the Mail finally find out who Number One is?

./Not readin' that dreck
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:
Family Guy Farmers Only
Youtube JW1zxULWxeg
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm fine with Salma Hayek bikini shots thread once a week, but this weekly OMG The Villages thread is getting stupid.
 
Devo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My in-laws just moved into an assisted living facility. We miss having them nearby. They did 40 hours a week looking after my oldest while we worked.  They couldn't keep up after our second came along.  They were still good for most dental appointments and the piano lessons and even an occasional date night. They had been traveling before junior was born. They seemed happy to trade it for grandkids.

They have peace of mind. The community offers long term care. They came in and vaccinated staff and residents a month ago. There are plenty of activities while they still have some independence. I hope they get to travel again soon.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did this story give anyone else a boner?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I'm fine with Salma Hayek bikini shots thread once a week, but this weekly OMG The Villages thread is getting stupid.


I mean, you could take initiative and make this a Selma Hayek bikini thread. Sometimes the world is only as we make it
 
Unrepentant Fool [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bob's Burgers weirdly covered this years ago.

Linda Is Horrified To Learn About The Swinging Seniors | Season 3 Ep. 18 | BOB'S BURGERS
Youtube a5sLn99mXsE
 
PureBounds
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good Lord, that sounds absolutely TERRIBLE. NOPE KTHXBYE.

/Christ on a Cracker
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Red Shirt Blues: I'm fine with Salma Hayek bikini shots thread once a week, but this weekly OMG The Villages thread is getting stupid.

I mean, you could take initiative and make this a Selma Hayek bikini thread. Sometimes the world is only as we make it


Fark user imageView Full Size


The crowd agrees with you.
 
