(KTVU Bay Area News)   Just when you thought being stuck in traffic wasn't bad enough, suddenly... highwaymen   (ktvu.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That bag was full of lupins, too
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Suddenly...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's when a black Honda pulled alongside Ben and his wife. In seconds, an unidentified man smashes the back window of his vehicle, quickly grabbing a dark colored bag before jumping back into a Honda and getting away.

That sure is a really unlikely combination of things to happen in real life.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingbubbler: Suddenly...
[Fark user image image 425x469]


The Highwomen: Highwomen (OFFICIAL AUDIO)
Youtube 7D-6nklMMbM


Since you covered the original. This remake is pretty awesome.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sick to death of bloody lupines.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And they shot him down on the highway
Down like a dog on the highway
And he fell in his blood on the highway
With a bunch of lace at his throat
 
reveal101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well someone knew something and someone to pull that little stunt off. I'd be surprised if it was investigated without the media attention.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Adam & The Ants - Stand And Deliver (Video)
Youtube 4B2a6l6wM2k

Did they yell "Stand and Deliver"?
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bastards hung me in the Spring of '25.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image 320x265]


I LOVED that show as a kid.  I doubt I'd have the same feelings today.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do people choose to live in San Francisco? High rent, robberies, and feces everywhere.

No snark, I just don't understand the appeal.
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, seeing that actually pissed me off. Farking thief had to have seen them working and followed them. Scumbag.

And the cat's choked itself to death on lupins.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Why do people choose to live in San Francisco? High rent, robberies, and feces everywhere.

No snark, I just don't understand the appeal.


I live a little east of San Francisco.  I used to love going into the city to hit music clubs and fine restaurants.  I stopped going a few years ago because it just wasn't worth it.  I don't get the appeal, either, but some people seem to think that it's important to be able to say they live in San Francisco.  I'm not impressed.  Instead, I assume they are idiots.
 
crinz83
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Why do people choose to live in San Francisco? High rent, robberies, and feces everywhere.

No snark, I just don't understand the appeal.


well, most people don't like high rent or robberies, so i guess it's the feces
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Scott Walker really Dennis Moore?
Youtube rxryJG5DBXg

/stupid biatch
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Why do people choose to live in San Francisco? High rent, robberies, and feces everywhere.

No snark, I just don't understand the appeal.


I get you. If you live anywhere where rent would be too high, it's a dumb move. The feces is nasty-Tenderloin area, eww. Robberies are in any city. Cities are an experience for any newcomer, but it's always smoother if you have the money to avoid bad blocks.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's terrifying, but kind of awesome.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brawndo: [Fark user image 320x265]


you're not showing the only reason that show was cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size


semi-truck that transforms into a helicopter!
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
inside job
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Claude Ballse: Why do people choose to live in San Francisco? High rent, robberies, and feces everywhere.

No snark, I just don't understand the appeal.

I live a little east of San Francisco.  I used to love going into the city to hit music clubs and fine restaurants.  I stopped going a few years ago because it just wasn't worth it.  I don't get the appeal, either, but some people seem to think that it's important to be able to say they live in San Francisco.  I'm not impressed.  Instead, I assume they are idiots.


How do you get along with your neighbors convicted in the college admissions bribery scandal?

/former home of Patty Hearst & Heidi Fleiss
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't get the lupins joke (._ .)
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: That's when a black Honda pulled alongside Ben and his wife. In seconds, an unidentified man smashes the back window of his vehicle, quickly grabbing a dark colored bag before jumping back into a Honda and getting away.

That sure is a really unlikely combination of things to happen in real life.


Bullshiat. Black is the most popular car color. Honda is the second most popular brand in the US. I could go on but you get my point.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Why do people choose to live in San Francisco? High rent, robberies, and feces everywhere.

No snark, I just don't understand the appeal.


Anytime you have freedoms allowed, some people will go overboard with them or be unable to handle it...drug abuse, living outdoors, extremely high housing prices, etc. In an urban area it's more visible and pronounced because many people who are having a difficult time in life will go there.

We could heavily regulate things like China, Singapore, UAE and Japan do. They have draconian laws that prevent drug use of nearly any kind, lock up anyone who might possibly be mentally ill, guarantee some things for citizens, levy high taxes, etc. So far we have not chosen to do that.

I have visited San Francisco before but not lived there. However I have lived in Seattle and they had many of the same issues (and interestingly, much of the same topology). There is a very large homeless population due in part to high housing prices but also people just migrating in due to the services available, and they build quite a few tent cities around the area. Drug use is rampant and I picked up needles outside my house sometimes. I occasionally saw people flopping around but somehow standing upright after shooting up. I always called the police to make sure these people didn't OD and die, or get hit by a car.

OTOH it was a fantastic place to live with a great diversity of people, a real downtown, cool places to visit, etc. The benefits more than outweigh the problems. Any society has difficult aspects because life is never perfect.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure the cops will be all over solving this crime. They have them  workking in shifts.
 
