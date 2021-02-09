 Skip to content
(UPI)   Chicago man calls "dibs" on a parking spaces by freezing pants to reserve them for his car. No word if he is pantless when going about his 'brilliant' plan   (upi.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, this'll work.

Real well.

In the country of the homeless and mentally ill.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafuq,?  Is this s thing in IL?  Putting random garbage in the street saves your parking spot?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yupperz

We used to do the same thing in De-Toilet w/wet couches etc......worked almost everytime....!!!!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq,?  Is this s thing in IL?  Putting random garbage in the street saves your parking spot?


If I put in the effort to shovel out a spot, I'd want to reserve it, too. I know there's plenty of Chicago FARKers, maybe one of y'all can tell us how real or prevalent this is.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fatassbastard:
If I put in the effort to shovel out a spot, I'd want to reserve it, too. I know there's plenty of Chicago FARKers, maybe one of y'all can tell us how real or prevalent this is.

I would never do it, but there are at least eight pieces of furniture in the street on my block right now.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having to park a car on a residential street during a snowy winter is one of those Chicago experiences that I've not, well, experienced in the nearly 25 years I've lived here. And I'm ok with that.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh Parking Chairs have been around forever.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq,?  Is this s thing in IL?  Putting random garbage in the street saves your parking spot?

If I put in the effort to shovel out a spot, I'd want to reserve it, too. I know there's plenty of Chicago FARKers, maybe one of y'all can tell us how real or prevalent this is.


Huge thing in certain neighbourhoods, non-existant in others. Chicago a big city, the 3rd largest in the U.S, it has differing history and demographics within it. What is weird to some, is commonplace to others.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get that "shovel the whole spot well and reserve it" thing, on public streets! Seems to be a Northeast thing...
Meanwhile in Canada, you shovel just enough to get the car out and there is no way you'll ever reserve with anything else than a human standing on the spot. And that might not work that well.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is that how Mike Myers reserves a parking spot ?: "Heed !!! Pants !!!!"
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THAT IS HOW CHICAGO-STYLE GETS ITS NAME

yellow5.com

yellow5.com
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These ... "pants" ... of which you speak?

What sort of thing are these, these "pants"?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like how putting a chair in a shoveled parking spot has the same enforceability as black-letter law in the cities where it has developed. One of the cool questions of legal anthropology is how come some towns figure out the chair thing, whereas other towns don't.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live at the end of a culdesac but have no driveway or off street parking. My lady's truck goes behind a bush and its coned off so it doesnt block the plow and its easy to get out with a bit of digging.
My truck goes (by prior arrangement) in a part time neighbors driveway, then i put a dozen road cones out to mark the edge of the pavement.
When the plow comes through at 3 am, he can see exactly where to push so he can do his job, neighbors driveway automatically gets a snow free parking spot, my spot in front of my house gets plowed nicely, and it's all ok with the city.
Took me a couple years to get it all figured out to everyones satisfaction, but its a good system.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq,?  Is this s thing in IL?  Putting random garbage in the street saves your parking spot?


Yes in Chicago. Move the chairs/ crates, and hope your car don't get keyed.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fancy
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Dr Jack Badofsky: Dafuq,?  Is this s thing in IL?  Putting random garbage in the street saves your parking spot?

If I put in the effort to shovel out a spot, I'd want to reserve it, too. I know there's plenty of Chicago FARKers, maybe one of y'all can tell us how real or prevalent this is.


It's very real, very entitled bullshiat.  If you don't want to shovel out your car in Chicago, you have myriad options, but trying to claim a part of a public street all for your special self isn't one that gets respect from me.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

