(ABC 15)   Remember being in elementary school and sneaking out of the house at night? Good times   (abc15.com) divider line
12
419 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Feb 2021 at 7:02 PM (18 minutes ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I'm going to be less lackadaisical about using the parking brake, the foot-brake on the Impala won't be easily operated by a child and the hand brake on the Frontier can be pulled securely enough that even my wife struggles to release it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember being in elementary school and sneaking out of the house at night?

No.  I was a good kid, not like this kid.  At six, he's go enough of a brain to know he's being a little creep.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Remember being in elementary school and sneaking out of the house at night?

No.  I was a good kid, not like this kid.  At six, he's go enough of a brain to know he's being a little creep.


Yeah in elementary school I was still afraid to go downstairs alone at night. I was going to steal a farkin truck.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I somehow expected this to be a "shot my kid thinking he was an intruder" story. Sad that that's the first thing I thought of...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I released the parking on a car when I was four.  It rolled into the normally busy street.  I was very lucky.

/1939 Chevy
//Yeah, I'm old
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

approves
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actually, yes, but in middle school.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still needed a night light so i wasn't attacked by monsters in the dark on the way to the bathroom when I was 6...
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My dad used to climb down the tree outside his window, roll the truck down the driveway, and cruise around.  But that was in his teenage years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No. Because if we snuck out of the house, the booger man would get us.  It was important for us back then to keep our noses clean.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Worst thing I ever did at that age was run down the street in my undies.

/they may take our tatertots but they'll never take our freedom!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

