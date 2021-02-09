 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun) A true civil rights pioneer
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That move is guaranteed to make you lose your civil rights, every time.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Palm Harbor is the nice part of the County. I was a librarian there years ago.
Nobody wants to see your penis.
Drugs are bad.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A true civil rights pioneer peener
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FREE THE WIENERS!!!!!
THEY WANT TI BE FREE!!!!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
YOU GOTTA FIGHT!

FOR YOUR RIGHT!

TO WAAANNNNK IT!
 
Huntceet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's the water, right?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cushman reportedly explained that he was "protesting for civil rights by showing his penis to traffic, but was now finished and wanted to go home."

Typical man, amirite, ladies?
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"his pants down to his knees holding his penis while facing traffic in a vulgar manner

As opposed to a non-vulgar manner?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
witnesses reported it was the littlest protest they ever saw.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Huntceet: It's the water, right?


Incidentally, Palm Harbor actually borders Oldsmar, which was the town whose water supply was allegedly hacked yesterday.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The civil rights protester is a registered Republican."


Well now!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "The civil rights protester is a registered Republican."


Well now!


Golly, what a surprise.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Kalyco Jack: "The civil rights protester is a registered Republican."


Well now!

Golly, what a surprise.


Just another jackoff Republican, then.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Makes more sense than the clusterfark in D.C. on Jan. 6.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Kalyco Jack: "The civil rights protester is a registered Republican."


Well now!

Golly, what a surprise.


So his stance is wide and his mind is narrow. Gotcha.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Makes more sense than the clusterfark in D.C. on Jan. 6.


Well, to be fair, this one only had one prick to worry about..
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Heheheh...Palm Harbor...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "The civil rights protester is a registered Republican."


Well now!


Registered Republican behaving erratically, engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior and displaying obvious signs of mental illness? 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Harambe approves.
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The age of mobile devices seems to have passed the Smoking Gun, unnoticed.
 
