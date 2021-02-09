 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Well, come on. You knew someone was going to start using the term "coronaphobia" at some point during this whole mess. The only real surprise is that it took this farkin' long   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear of crowns?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking it's more about fear of shiatty beer.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornholiophobia
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cornholiophobia


Are you threatening me?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look, I'm not a Coronaphobic, I know a bunch of people who had it.

I'm just saying maybe they should have their own bathrooms and drinking fountains.

/s
//remembers when /s wasn't required
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: west.la.lawyer: Cornholiophobia

Are you threatening me?


Ahhh...that explains where all the TP went.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fear of the outer atmosphere of the sun?
api.time.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Fear of crowns?


Worse , Fear of Beer ..
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because "acting like a spazz" has been a perfectly apt description.
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Phobia? It's rational to fear something that can knock you down for months, in the case of long haul COVID 19.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EBN-OZN: [i.pinimg.com image 600x900]


eek, I'm escared
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Phobia" implies the fear is irrational.
 
