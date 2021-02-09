 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Coke launching 13.2-ounce bottle so we'll all give up on math and just buy it   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Stupid, The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola, Recycling, Diet Coke, new 13.2-ounce, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola C2, recyclable bottle  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 09 Feb 2021 at 5:16 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they made it 13.5 that would make sense.
This is just madness.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really like the small cans of soda.  The missus and I often split one, achieving a very nice sugar satisfaction but not so much it becomes too much.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Will they be available in 28, 30, an 31 packs? https://www.theonion.com/coca-cola-in​t​roduces-coke-mandatory-1819566199

Or is this to pave the way for 30L bottles? https://www.theonion.com/coc​a-cola-int​roduces-new-30-liter-size-1819564066
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kevlar51: Will they be available in 28, 30, an 31 packs? https://www.theonion.com/coca-cola-int​roduces-coke-mandatory-1819566199

Or is this to pave the way for 30L bottles? https://www.theonion.com/coca​-cola-introduces-new-30-liter-size-181​9564066


I'll stick with the child size portion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The new 13.2-ounce recyclable bottle that some customers will see on shelves this week is made entirely of other plastics

And the cola inside is made entirely of other colas.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.


Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cretinbob:
A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.

Absolutely. But most food packaging changes have been arbitrary ways to fleece the public into not noticing price changes.

Call me old fashioned, but I like to actually see inflation, not wonder why my budget won't stretch anymore and my bottle of OJ is suddenly 59 ounces instead of a half gallon...
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.


But those sizes aren't as sippable. It's all about the sippability. Science, man. Study it out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, but it's a nice round cubit.
In other news we're changing all soda to 5 cubit bottles.

/I know
//I'm using Star Wars parsec logic.
/// three cubits.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.

But those sizes aren't as sippable. It's all about the sippability. Science, man. Study it out.


And for them to charge the same price as for 16 oz. bottles and hope no one notices. Less soft drink, same great price! Profits, man.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will the recycled material bottles decompose when developing countries chuck them in the ocean?
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.


I checked that too. I honestly thought I'd be alone.

(waves)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: cretinbob:
A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.

Absolutely. But most food packaging changes have been arbitrary ways to fleece the public into not noticing price changes.

Call me old fashioned, but I like to actually see inflation, not wonder why my budget won't stretch anymore and my bottle of OJ is suddenly 59 ounces instead of a half gallon...


You know those 12oz packages?
Those are a pound.

An apothecary pound, but a pound nevertheless.

Another reason to use metric. It is what it is and not 25 different things.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Hubris Boy: cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.

But those sizes aren't as sippable. It's all about the sippability. Science, man. Study it out.

And for them to charge the same price as for 16 oz. bottles and hope no one notices. Less soft drink, same great price! Profits, man.


It's not going to work.  But 16 oz bottles might have.

/current single sale bottle size is 20 oz, not 16
//shrinking from 20 to 16 might work
///but going from 20 to 13.2 is too far and should be easily detected
////I predict these fail
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Guinness is 14.9 FL.OZ.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If they made it 13.5 that would make sense.
This is just madness.


It makes even less since because 13.5 would correspond to 0.4 L, and liters are the "real" units that almost everything is designed around before being post-hoc converted to the US's dumb baby units for babies.

Like, the human body temperature in Fahrenheit isn't actually "98.6", that'd be farking stupid since there's easily a 2-degree F variance in average body temperature.  You were taught that it's 98.6 F because the actual temperature it's measured in is Centigrade, and human body temperature is 37 +/- 1 Centigrade.

// Somebody else already brought up bags of things "mysteriously" being multiples of 2.2 pounds (aka "one kilogram") for "no reason".
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IDisME: cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.

I checked that too. I honestly thought I'd be alone.

(waves)


Could be 13.2 imperial ounces as that would be 375 mL. It's not enough to use contrary units, the units also must be ambiguous. That's the most patriotic thing there is.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
new bottle size in a decade?
Huh, every time I go buy a soda pop there seems to be new sizes or tweaks to the volumes of the older bottles.
/coke maple is GOAT
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.


I assumed it translated into metric, but nope.
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ScepticalChymist: 13.2 imperial ounces


How many Rhode Island ounces is that?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: cretinbob: If they made it 13.5 that would make sense.
This is just madness.

It makes even less since because 13.5 would correspond to 0.4 L, and liters are the "real" units that almost everything is designed around before being post-hoc converted to the US's dumb baby units for babies.

Like, the human body temperature in Fahrenheit isn't actually "98.6", that'd be farking stupid since there's easily a 2-degree F variance in average body temperature.  You were taught that it's 98.6 F because the actual temperature it's measured in is Centigrade, and human body temperature is 37 +/- 1 Centigrade.

// Somebody else already brought up bags of things "mysteriously" being multiples of 2.2 pounds (aka "one kilogram") for "no reason".


Maybe they should have sent a second ship with that 1 kilogram that sank back in 1790. Or bothered Paris and England to get thier shiat together before the industrial revolution, and the U.S. didn't care anymore because they could afford not to.

At least manufacturing and science is on the metric system, even if they don't label them as such to consumers. We are 1/4 the way there.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
13.2 is 10% more than the standard 12 oz. can.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just where I'm living. But is anyone else getting taller and skinnier cans.

Coke does it and some beers
 
Muso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA:
"The 13.2-ounce size is slightly larger than its aluminum can option and smaller than the typical 20-ounce bottle."

Unless the new bottle is made from half-inch thick plastic, I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that it's probably smaller than all 20-ounce bottles.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If they made it 13.5 that would make sense.
This is just madness.


Madness?
THIS! IS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
COKE-A-COLA!
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Idiots at Red Stripe made their bottes 11.2 oz .
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I really like the small cans of soda.  The missus and I often split one, achieving a very nice sugar satisfaction but not so much it becomes too much.


This, plus the fact recycling aluminum is easier and cheaper than recycling plastic.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's really close to 150 calories. What do you want to bet this skirts some dietary restrictions about what can be sold somewhere.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.


A half bottle of wine is 375ml, which translates to 13.2 IMPERIAL fluid oz. The new coke size is 13.2 US oz. Coincidence? Or another Martian crash landing?
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ScottRiqui: FTA:
"The 13.2-ounce size is slightly larger than its aluminum can option and smaller than the typical 20-ounce bottle."

Unless the new bottle is made from half-inch thick plastic, I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that it's probably smaller than all 20-ounce bottles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.


Thanks cretinbob lol.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Hubris Boy: Why the hate? It's a "more sippable" product. Says so right there in the article, so there you go. I'm excited by this latest breakthrough from our scientists and can't wait to try it.

Not hate, puzzlement over an odd volume.

That's 390ml. Why not make it 400? 500?

A lot of stuff has gone metric without people noticing, like the 22 pound bag of dog or cat food that used to be 25.
The metric system is great.


Current food labeling says that a serving size is 1 container for soda in bottles up to 20oz.  Previously  you could say a serving size was 12 oz and that there were 2x servings in a 20oz bottle to play tricks and pretend like the user wasn't going to just drink the whole bottle in one serving.  I'm wondering if 13.2 oz puts them right on the edge of some sugar/calorie limit like 102.4 calories (calories round to the nearest 5) so it fits into the magic 100 calorie pack*.

https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consume​r​-updates/food-serving-sizes-get-realit​y-check

*example only, I think 13.2oz of Coke probably has a lot more than 100 calories
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.