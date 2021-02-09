 Skip to content
 
(WJLA Washington DC)   Woman's coworker picks up packages, leaves behind cameras   (wjla.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At first, all I saw was:

"Alleged Peeping Tom suspect placed hidden cameras in co-worker's Virginia"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CREEPY
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Charge of "Attempting to commit a misdemeanor?" It sounds like he succeeded in commiting a misdemeanor with the other charges!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dude looks like George Zimmerman.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: At first, all I saw was:

"Alleged Peeping Tom suspect placed hidden cameras in co-worker's Virginia"


Yeah you're not the only one. I had so many questions before I re-read the original headline.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alleged Peeping Tom suspect placed hidden cameras in co-worker's Virginia home

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Girls have a Virginia home.  Boys have a Pennsylvania home.
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
a misdemeanor? a misdemeanor?

no. just no.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7YvAYIJSSZY
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jamshaid Chaudhry, 27, has been arrested and charged with several misdemeanor warrants, including peeping into an occupied dwelling, interfering with the property rights of another (two charges), and attempting to commit a misdemeanor.

Fortunately, 'attempting to commit a misdemeanor' is a felony in Virginia, so he'll be going away for a long time.

/laws are strange sometimes.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB: Thank dog this didn't happen when I was younger. I had to go TDY for a month and a half, so I asked a reliable (I thought) coworker to watch my apartment and occasionally drop a feeder in my fish tank.

Months later, several of us were discussing plans for something, when the guy suggested something out of my closet.

O_O!

He didn't see anything wrong with poking around my apartment when he checked on it. The other guys immediately jumped in and educated/mocked him for his inappropriate behavior.

I occasionally idly wonder if he figured out how creepy several of his behaviors were back then, since everyone is a little stupid for a few years after leaving home.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a cow-orker.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Virginia is for Lovers of Hidden Cameras?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think anyone who attempts, and fails, to commit a misdemeanor should be charged with a misdemeanor so that they would no longer have failed at their attempt, causing a paradox which makes their head ass-plode.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nothing quite like watching a coworker poop
 
