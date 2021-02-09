 Skip to content
(Guardian)   ICE doesn't care who's in charge: defies orders and deports more children   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest and start prosecutions.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.


I second the motion.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.


Also disband ICE entirely, follow up with investigations to prosecute ICE leadership for civil rights violations, kidnapping and homicide due to neglect.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.

Also disband ICE entirely, follow up with investigations to prosecute ICE leadership for civil rights violations, kidnapping and homicide due to neglect.


If ICE continues to exist, instead of rounding up the oppressed immigrants when they get a call from the Koch brothers because one of their factories is unionizing or demanding the pay the Kochs stole, ICE should arrest management.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHEN are we going to start deporting these mutinous assholes to Gitmo?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: WHEN are we going to start deporting these mutinous assholes to Gitmo?


Never.

You have to understand - yes, ICE are federal employees who disobeyed the orders of the President and their Cabinet-level boss.  No one disputes it.  They also routinely commit human rights violations, sexual assault, trafficking and so on.

On the other hand, the President is a Democrat, and those children weren't white.

So you can see the problem.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: WHEN are we going to start deporting these mutinous assholes to Gitmo?

Never.

You have to understand - yes, ICE are federal employees who disobeyed the orders of the President and their Cabinet-level boss.  No one disputes it.  They also routinely commit human rights violations, sexual assault, trafficking and so on.

On the other hand, the President is a Democrat, and those children weren't white.

So you can see the problem.


OK, I stand corrected.

Gun these ICE motherfarkers down in the streets.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: dr_blasto: weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.

Also disband ICE entirely, follow up with investigations to prosecute ICE leadership for civil rights violations, kidnapping and homicide due to neglect.

If ICE continues to exist, instead of rounding up the oppressed immigrants when they get a call from the Koch brothers because one of their factories is unionizing or demanding the pay the Kochs stole, ICE should arrest management.


For sure.

Prosecutions should always start with the people knowingly hiring undocumented workers.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Set. An. Example.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess it's time to disband ICE.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.


Speedy trial,  blood eagle then hang them on Trump's fence to be picked apart by buzzards
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Prosecutions? Hell yes! But that will take time. At the very least, it's time to fire those at the top, and that can be done immediately. Don't want to follow orders? Goodbye. And keep going until you find a human being among the pile of fascist garbage that is ICE.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.


Arrest them, let all the kids out of the cages and throw the Gestapo wannabes in the cages.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bondith: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

Arrest them, let all the kids out of the cages and throw the Gestapo wannabes in the cages.


There are some gently used cages from the set of Willow....

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.


All in favor?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.

All in favor?


o/
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Benevolent Misanthrope: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: WHEN are we going to start deporting these mutinous assholes to Gitmo?

Never.

You have to understand - yes, ICE are federal employees who disobeyed the orders of the President and their Cabinet-level boss.  No one disputes it.  They also routinely commit human rights violations, sexual assault, trafficking and so on.

On the other hand, the President is a Democrat, and those children weren't white.

So you can see the problem.

OK, I stand corrected.

Gun these ICE motherfarkers down in the streets.


So you're advocating outright murder then. Good to know. Have fun.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: weddingsinger: TWX: Arrest and start prosecutions.

I second the motion.

All in favor?


Aye
 
