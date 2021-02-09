 Skip to content
Litter warden finds suitcase full of 40 sex toys and 22 bags of cannabis on the roadside, figures someone was going to have a pretty good weekend with it
30
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should sponsor him for TotalFark

Oh wait, LITTER. Nevermind.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Someone should sponsor him for TotalFark

Oh wait, LITTER. Nevermind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knows what you mean...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I had good luck like that. I would love to find free weed in that amount.

and you better believe I wouldn't go blabbering to the local newspaper about it.

nope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the side of the road?

Sounds like somebody kidnapped Barbie and left her "accessories".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stuff must've belonged to the best traveling salesman ever.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: On the side of the road?

Sounds like somebody kidnapped Barbie and left her "accessories".


Stoner sex-fiend Barbie is the best Barbie, but is not popular with parents.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would love to know the complete backstory to why a whole suitcase with weed and sex toys was tossed to the side of the road like that.

Could it be it was tied to the roof of the car, and somehow got untied and fell off the vehicle?

Or perhaps the couple inside the car had a massive fight..

woman: No, I will not do that...
man: yes you will and you'll like it
woman: I am not smoking a pound of pot and get poked with your sex toys!
man: but you promised you would try it
woman: if you don't shut up, I'm going to toss this suitcase right out on the road.
man: you wouldn't!
woman: watch me (opens door, throws out the suitcase)

yes. my mind...its a terrible thing to waste...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL there's something called a Litter Warden. Not a bad notion, really.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skinink: That stuff must've belonged to the best traveling salesman ever.


Yup. A traveling Brazzers Bazar!
 
magic_meat_bat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd bet it was some girl who kicked out her grower pothead boyfriend that has a toy fetish, so she tossed all the 'leftovers' and 'memorabilia'.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

magic_meat_bat: I'd bet it was some girl who kicked out her grower pothead boyfriend that has a toy fetish, so she tossed all the 'leftovers' and 'memorabilia'.


Sorry about your breakup, man.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: TIL there's something called a Litter Warden. Not a bad notion, really.


Yup here in the states its mostly volunteer or prisoners in orange jump suits.

Actually this litter warden is right though. Never know what one might find on the side of the road.

Quite often when I am out and about I see large black plastic garbage bags and in my head I say to myself  "wow that could be a ton of free pot!" but in reality, its nothing but lawn clippings from a local landscaper too lazy to bring it to the dump.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

magic_meat_bat: I'd bet it was some girl who kicked out her grower pothead boyfriend that has a toy fetish, so she tossed all the 'leftovers' and 'memorabilia'.


I like the way you think.
 
Creoena
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: I would love to know the complete backstory to why a whole suitcase with weed and sex toys was tossed to the side of the road like that.

Could it be it was tied to the roof of the car, and somehow got untied and fell off the vehicle?

Or perhaps the couple inside the car had a massive fight..

woman: No, I will not do that...
man: yes you will and you'll like it
woman: I am not smoking a pound of pot and get poked with your sex toys!
man: but you promised you would try it
woman: if you don't shut up, I'm going to toss this suitcase right out on the road.
man: you wouldn't!
woman: watch me (opens door, throws out the suitcase)

yes. my mind...its a terrible thing to waste...


My mind immediately went to some creepy sextoy thief who would break into houses just to steal sex toys, and/or steal toys from women he knew.  He eventually got caught or bored and threw out the evidence.  The weed was found in one of the houses.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Creoena: steklo: I would love to know the complete backstory to why a whole suitcase with weed and sex toys was tossed to the side of the road like that.

Could it be it was tied to the roof of the car, and somehow got untied and fell off the vehicle?

Or perhaps the couple inside the car had a massive fight..

woman: No, I will not do that...
man: yes you will and you'll like it
woman: I am not smoking a pound of pot and get poked with your sex toys!
man: but you promised you would try it
woman: if you don't shut up, I'm going to toss this suitcase right out on the road.
man: you wouldn't!
woman: watch me (opens door, throws out the suitcase)

yes. my mind...its a terrible thing to waste...

My mind immediately went to some creepy sextoy thief who would break into houses just to steal sex toys, and/or steal toys from women he knew.  He eventually got caught or bored and threw out the evidence.  The weed was found in one of the houses.


Looks like you'll have to find a new hobby.
 
CABridges
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Litter warden finds suitcase full of 40 sex toys and 22 bags of cannabis. Promptly notifies authorities and hands over all 35 sex toys and 20 bags of cannabis. Police immediately take possession of all 12 sex toys and 5 bags of cannabis and enter them as evidence.
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Creoena: steklo: I would love to know the complete backstory to why a whole suitcase with weed and sex toys was tossed to the side of the road like that.

Could it be it was tied to the roof of the car, and somehow got untied and fell off the vehicle?

Or perhaps the couple inside the car had a massive fight..

woman: No, I will not do that...
man: yes you will and you'll like it
woman: I am not smoking a pound of pot and get poked with your sex toys!
man: but you promised you would try it
woman: if you don't shut up, I'm going to toss this suitcase right out on the road.
man: you wouldn't!
woman: watch me (opens door, throws out the suitcase)

yes. my mind...its a terrible thing to waste...

My mind immediately went to some creepy sextoy thief who would break into houses just to steal sex toys, and/or steal toys from women he knew.  He eventually got caught or bored and threw out the evidence.  The weed was found in one of the houses.

Looks like you'll have to find a new hobby.


Dammit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Creoena: My mind immediately went to some creepy sextoy thief who would break into houses just to steal sex toys, and/or steal toys from women he knew.  He eventually got caught or bored and threw out the evidence.  The weed was found in one of the houses.


OR.....the guy worked at a sex store and was taking the samples to one of those sex toy parties, had some ditch weed with him and decided to put it all into a suitcase cause he knew the party was filled with weed smokers.

How it got on the side of the road?  I still don't know...
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fools. Do they have any idea how expensive sex toys are?!!

//so I'm told
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scumm: Fools. Do they have any idea how expensive sex toys are?!!


some of those bluetooth/remote controlled vibrators can get very expensive.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: some of those bluetooth/remote controlled vibrators can get very expensive.


I think you got the joke?


//normally, the weed would be the expensive thing...
///so I'm told
 
magic_meat_bat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: scumm: Fools. Do they have any idea how expensive sex toys are?!!

some of those bluetooth/remote controlled vibrators can get very expensive.


That's why I'd bet it was a pot grower, extra cash to throw around and whatnot.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who puts their vices into one case? Ya know eggs/basket. It's like driving with a dead hooker in your trunk, and having a brake light out.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Caption: The litter warden detected 22 black bags of cannabis plants containing cannabinoid-rich buds in Julianstown last February


The author is running dry, aren't they?
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody was moving or someones mom found their stash.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I do not know and not going to google it either if possible. Run the toys thru dishwasher and put on a resale site. With 40 of them the litter warden could have picked up a couple of hundred pounds.
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eurotrader: I do not know and not going to google it either if possible. Run the toys thru dishwasher and put on a resale site. With 40 of them the litter warden could have picked up a couple of hundred pounds.


I can't imagine there's much of a market for washed, used sex toys
 
