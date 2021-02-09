 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Man threatens to kill, eat girlfriend and her family. The "Florida" prefix is implied   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't know Armie Hammer lived in Florida.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In one of several text messages, referring to the woman's son, Costello wrote: "I'll dissect him. Limb from limb. And then I'll eat him like your gumbo. Boil the brains and cook the stew," according to New Smyrna Beach police investigators.

...

Costello told the victim he was drinking the cider he bought for her...

...

"And you, I envision you as the turkey on my plate," police report Costello said in another text message to the victim.

Guy's palate is all over the damned place!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like to watch Attack on Titan too, but I switch it off occasionally. Jeez.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he seems nice ...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Oh, he seems nice ...


And, yet, I can't get a text back. 😆😭
 
kmoser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Florida Man! Everybody knows you're supposed to eat *ass*.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

// NOM NOM NOM
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably drove him crazy.

Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy (Official Video)
Youtube UtvmTu4zAMg
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Threaten?  So was that like, an invite in Floridaese?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny headline subby!

Maybe this is viral marketing for the new Clarice show?

Turkey with cider is a kind of kid ey and a nice Chianti
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I didn't know Armie Hammer lived in Florida.


I guess I need to pay $5 so I don't get beaten to the joke by 2 hours.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let crazy stick its dick in you, ladies.

Seriously, though, it seems that breaking up with this one was very much the right course of action.

Getting plastic surgery, changing one's name, and moving to Botswana to raise emus would constitute a prudent follow-up plan.
 
Pixelpower
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How does the Oxford comma fit into this situation?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Oh, he seems nice ...

And, yet, I can't get a text back. 😆😭


Stop leading with a picture of your junk.

Try a picture of someone else's. 😘
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Her:  "Eat me, asshole!"

Him:  "OK"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Oh, he seems nice ...

And, yet, I can't get a text back. 😆😭


Have you tried going out with meth heads?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...I envision you as the turkey on my plate..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: How does the Oxford comma fit into this situation?


Should Vampire Weekend excuse themselves from this conversation?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's Florida's biggest consumer.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
