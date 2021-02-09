 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man #1: "I'm stealing this car. Try and stop me." Florida Man #2: Challenge accepted   (local10.com) divider line
42
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boss: Hey how'd you make out at the car wash?
Employee: Oh some hobo tried to steal the car but I shot him in the face we got the car back but the interior is now covered in skull fragments and brains and the front end is crushed from crashing into another car.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not much ground standing there so much as imma shoot this mfer stealing my car
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
prod3.agileticketing.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We should we relocate all gun owners to Florida so they can blast each other
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Boss: Hey how'd you make out at the car wash?
Employee: Oh some hobo tried to steal the car but I shot him in the face we got the car back but the interior is now covered in skull fragments and brains and the front end is crushed from crashing into another car.


better call Mr Wolf. Post haste..

have towels and coffee ready.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Boss: Hey how'd you make out at the car wash?
Employee: Oh some hobo tried to steal the car but I shot him in the face we got the car back but the interior is now covered in skull fragments and brains and the front end is crushed from crashing into another car.


Nah....he didn't die at the scene, he died later at the hospital. So probably no skull fragments or brains. Just the impact from hitting other car. And the wall of a building. And the busted windows from the cops getting the guy out of the car. So the car's probably totaled. But hey, totally worth killing the guy.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nobody shoots me when I steal a car in Night City.

/seriously, it doesn't even trigger a wanted level for the cops
//sometimes they T pose though
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

It wasn't an instruction manuel.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't  start shiat, and there wont be shiat.
Pretty simple if you ask me
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's not the most accurate description of what happened. If the shooter had really "stepped into the path of the Mercedes," he would have been hit.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: RTOGUY: Boss: Hey how'd you make out at the car wash?
Employee: Oh some hobo tried to steal the car but I shot him in the face we got the car back but the interior is now covered in skull fragments and brains and the front end is crushed from crashing into another car.

better call Mr Wolf. Post haste..

have towels and coffee ready.


That scene was filmed with obviously empty coffe cups.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, I don't feel bad for car thief guy, but if other guy was trying to "save" his boss's expensive car, he failed.
Just let the dipshiat drive away with it and the insurance (or the car wash place, not sure what the liability is here) buys the boss a new one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That scene was filmed with obviously empty coffe cups.


Do you know why though?

It was because they were laughing so hard, they would spill the coffee and lets face it, Quinten didn't want to waste any time with a blooper reel.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: not much ground standing there so much as imma shoot this mfer stealing my car


And? You don't have to put up with other people taking things that belong to you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Florida is strange place. "Let's save the car by destroying the car."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We should we relocate all gun owners to Florida so they can blast each other


Or they could just limit themselves to killing thieves, which is doing the Lord's work.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Car jackings are way up in Minneapolis and I'm driving a new SUV, so I've been a little more vigilant than usual. Seems like the popular MO is to get your attention by first asking for directions and then flashing a gun and demanding the vehicle.

I don't own a handgun, but I was the local sales rep for Mace, so I have a big ol' can of liquid suffering at the ready. I probably would just give them the ride and let insurance handle it afterwards, but I have thought about the satisfaction that would come with burning some car jacker's eyeballs out of his goddamn head.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: Russ1642: That scene was filmed with obviously empty coffe cups.

Do you know why though?

It was because they were laughing so hard, they would spill the coffee and lets face it, Quinten didn't want to waste any time with a blooper reel.


It's very common in movies and TV to have empty coffee cups. They'll spend a gazillion dollars on all skrts of things to make a movie realistic but they won't put coffee in a cup because they think they can hide it. Once you see it you can't unsee it. And it's everywhere.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What kind of dipshiat risks all that over his boss's ugly ass mercedes?
 
sefert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, I don't feel bad for car thief guy, but if other guy was trying to "save" his boss's expensive car, he failed.
Just let the dipshiat drive away with it and the insurance (or the car wash place, not sure what the liability is here) buys the boss a new one.


I think insurance will pay for a replacement anyway (or maybe a repair - sounded like a ton of damage though.  Dunno).

But yeah, bit extreme to kill someone over a car.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sefert: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, I don't feel bad for car thief guy, but if other guy was trying to "save" his boss's expensive car, he failed.
Just let the dipshiat drive away with it and the insurance (or the car wash place, not sure what the liability is here) buys the boss a new one.

I think insurance will pay for a replacement anyway (or maybe a repair - sounded like a ton of damage though.  Dunno).

But yeah, bit extreme to kill someone over a car.


It should be a felony to start blasting away in public.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's very common in movies and TV to have empty coffee cups.


another reason is for continuity. If they are filming the same scene over and over, the crew has to come out, re-fill the coffee cups exactly like it was before they yell "action" or "cut" and its just a waste of time and money to hire some kid just to pour coffee all day long.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sefert: I think insurance will pay for a replacement anyway (or maybe a repair - sounded like a ton of damage though.  Dunno).

But yeah, bit extreme to kill someone over a car.


Well now, Flo from Progressive now has to fill out paperwork for the damage to the parked car and the Office Max building it crashed into.

Who's at fault for that? The shooter? The car wash? The dead bad guy or the boss who owned the car in the first place for wanting to get it washed?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We should we relocate all gun owners to Florida so they can blast each other


Yeah, what a stupid idea. You want them shooting at the next hurricane, ya big dummy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Car jackings are way up in Minneapolis and I'm driving a new SUV, so I've been a little more vigilant than usual. Seems like the popular MO is to get your attention by first asking for directions and then flashing a gun and demanding the vehicle.

I don't own a handgun, but I was the local sales rep for Mace, so I have a big ol' can of liquid suffering at the ready. I probably would just give them the ride and let insurance handle it afterwards, but I have thought about the satisfaction that would come with burning some car jacker's eyeballs out of his goddamn head.


Maybe you should own a handgun? Just a small one to keep in the car. You have it in your hand before you roll the window down for strangers...
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: steklo: Russ1642: That scene was filmed with obviously empty coffe cups.

Do you know why though?

It was because they were laughing so hard, they would spill the coffee and lets face it, Quinten didn't want to waste any time with a blooper reel.

It's very common in movies and TV to have empty coffee cups. They'll spend a gazillion dollars on all skrts of things to make a movie realistic but they won't put coffee in a cup because they think they can hide it. Once you see it you can't unsee it. And it's everywhere.


Or go the Jackie Gleason way; Gin...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Dead for Tax Reasons: not much ground standing there so much as imma shoot this mfer stealing my car

And? You don't have to put up with other people taking things that belong to you.


you stole a french fry off my tray at mcdonalds?  BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: What kind of dipshiat risks all that over his boss's ugly ass mercedes?


Once you shoot a gun at someone, your whole life changes instantly.

-- Peter H. Gun instructor
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You have it in your hand before you roll the window down for strangers...


"No brandishing!"

Peter H, Gun instructor
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you stole a french fry off my tray at mcdonalds?  BLAM BLAM BLAM


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello, this is Roger with US Law Shield, sorry we can't defend you in court as French Fries are not covered under our clause. Have a nice day!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't like the idea that you can shoot someone in a non-life or death situation.  I'm okay with shooting an intruder in your house (although if you accidentally shoot your kid who is sneaking in after curfew because you were trigger happy you should be charged).  I'm fine with shooting someone to defend yourself or someone else from imminent danger.

Property though... no.  And not because I'm pro-criminal, but because every time you fire a gun there is a chance you hit the wrong person and defending property isn't worth the risk to the rest of society you present when you start shooting.  If someone steals your handbag and you try to trip them as they flee and they fall and crack their head open... well, you were trying to stop them and they assumed some risk when they committed the crime, but shooting at someone is an attempt to kill them, and stealing a car should not carry the death penalty.
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: mrmopar5287: You have it in your hand before you roll the window down for strangers...

"No brandishing!"


Yeah, below the edge so it's out of view.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That's not the most accurate description of what happened. If the shooter had really "stepped into the path of the Mercedes," he would have been hit.


One assumes he stepped right back out of the path so he could pop a cap or something equally gansta.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: If someone steals your handbag and you try to trip them as they flee


Depending on the state/law you're in....this is not permitted to shoot someone while they are running away. They are not causing a threat to you.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I don't like the idea that you can shoot someone in a non-life or death situation.  I'm okay with shooting an intruder in your house (although if you accidentally shoot your kid who is sneaking in after curfew because you were trigger happy you should be charged).  I'm fine with shooting someone to defend yourself or someone else from imminent danger.

Property though... no.  And not because I'm pro-criminal, but because every time you fire a gun there is a chance you hit the wrong person and defending property isn't worth the risk to the rest of society you present when you start shooting.  If someone steals your handbag and you try to trip them as they flee and they fall and crack their head open... well, you were trying to stop them and they assumed some risk when they committed the crime, but shooting at someone is an attempt to kill them, and stealing a car should not carry the death penalty.


I 2nd this statement.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: What kind of dipshiat risks all that over his boss's ugly ass mercedes?


A dipshiat with an itchy trigger finger.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Yeah, below the edge so it's out of view.


I know someone who has a magnet type holster for under the dashboard. She keeps her .38 in it when she's driving.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: RTOGUY: Boss: Hey how'd you make out at the car wash?
Employee: Oh some hobo tried to steal the car but I shot him in the face we got the car back but the interior is now covered in skull fragments and brains and the front end is crushed from crashing into another car.

better call Mr Wolf. Post haste..

have towels and coffee ready.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And hold off on the dick sucking until you finish the coffee, at least.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: mrmopar5287: Yeah, below the edge so it's out of view.

I know someone who has a magnet type holster for under the dashboard. She keeps her .38 in it when she's driving.


Yeah, there are a few options out there that can slot under the steering column if you have enough room. I drive a smaller car so it's not much use because you'd knock your knees on it getting in and out of the car.

My anti-theft feature is the manual transmission.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: steklo: mrmopar5287: Yeah, below the edge so it's out of view.

I know someone who has a magnet type holster for under the dashboard. She keeps her .38 in it when she's driving.

Yeah, there are a few options out there that can slot under the steering column if you have enough room. I drive a smaller car so it's not much use because you'd knock your knees on it getting in and out of the car.

My anti-theft feature is the manual transmission.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
